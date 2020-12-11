Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

NC shatters record for new COVID cases, reporting ‘staggering’ 7,540 cases in one day

North Carolina’s health department reported 7,540 new coronavirus cases Friday, shattering the state’s previous record for daily cases of 6,495, which was reported on Wednesday.

That brings the state’s total cases to 423,623 since the start of the pandemic. The surge in cases comes two weeks after Thanksgiving, possibly reflecting the expected surge tied to the holiday.

“Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,752 deaths, an increase of 38 from yesterday.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in North Carolina
See all stories
Profile Image of Sophie Kasakove
Sophie Kasakove
Sophie Kasakove is a Report for America Corps member covering the economic impacts of the coronavirus. She previously reported on the environment, big industry and development as a freelance reporter in New Orleans.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service