Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 18

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 457,000

At least 457,660 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,065 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 5,786 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,273 the day before.

Officials on Thursday reported 86 coronavirus-related deaths. The day before, the state reported a single-day record of 98 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 2,804 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

About 11.7% of tests were reported positive as of Tuesday, the latest day for which data are available. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Schools chosen for COVID-19 testing kits

At least 17 school districts and 11 charter schools in North Carolina are slated to receive coronavirus testing kits under a pilot program rolled out by the Department of Health and Human Services.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

About 50,000 federally funded rapid antigen tests will go to the schools in the program to test staff with symptoms or those who have been in close contact with a person who tested positive, The News & Observer reported.

Only schools with in-person instruction were eligible for the program.

“This program gives us another tool in our toolkit to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state and to keep children in the classroom, which we know is vital not only to their academic growth but also to their health and emotional development,” DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.

First vaccines given to Novant workers in Charlotte

Novant Health’s Presbyterian Medical Center doled out its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday to front-line workers.

State health officials have warned the vaccine’s arrival won’t prevent cases from surging after Christmas, but many doctors expressed hope at what it represents — the beginning of the end.

“My experience was relatively good,” COVID-19 vaccinator Caitlin Shannon told reporters during a news conference. “I do trust the system, that it’s been vetted. I think it’s most important to control this virus so we can get on with our lives and go back to being around each other.”

Thursday’s vaccine distribution was the second in Mecklenburg County this week after Atrium Health received its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines on Monday.

There were no reported severe allergic reactions or significant side effects at Atrium, infectious disease physician Dr. Lewis McCurdy said.

Cooper, Cohen greet health care workers getting vaccine

Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the DHHS secretary, watched front-line workers at UNC Medical Center get the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

Both said they wanted to celebrate the occasion and thank those involved in person, The News & Observer reported.

“It’s actually, frankly, very emotional to see our front-line health care workers who have worked so hard for us all year, to see them being cared for and to have this tool for them,” Cohen said afterward. “I heard words like ‘hope’ and ‘honored’ to be able to get this very limited supply of vaccine that we have at this moment.”

North Carolina received 85,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and is expected to receive an additional 61,000 doses next week.

If the Moderna vaccine receives emergency use authorization this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as expected, Cooper said the state will get 175,000 doses next week.

Secretary of the NC Department Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen watches as Gov. Roy Cooper during a press conference at UNC Health in Chapel Hill, NC Thursday, Dec. 7, 2020 where frontline healthcare workers are among some of the first recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

75 coronavirus cases linked to church event

At least 75 COVID-19 cases have been linked to a church event at First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, county health officials said Thursday.

The event was held the weekend of Dec. 5, the Henderson County Health Department said in a news release. Hendersonville is in Western North Carolina, just south of Asheville.

“With a strong sense of unity, our ministers and deacons have decided to put our church on a thirty-day pause in regard to on-site worship,” the church said Tuesday in a Facebook post. “This also includes all ministry activities. The current wave of virus infection is so widespread that we must take action out of concern for the safety of our church, our community, and especially those who are most vulnerable in our midst.”

Most NC counties at COVID-19 ‘tipping point’

The majority of North Carolina counties are at a “critical” level for coronavirus risk ahead of Christmas, Harvard researchers say.

Of the 100 counties statewide, Chatham and Clay counties were the only two not marked red on a COVID-19 tracking map from the Harvard Global Health Institute. All other parts of North Carolina were at a “tipping point” for the virus.

It’s a jump from before Thanksgiving, when 42 counties were in the red zone on the Harvard map.

To come up with the data, researchers say they studied each county’s seven-day average of new coronavirus infections and compared that total to population size.

State paid too much in unemployment benefits

North Carolina is taking steps to recoup money after paying people too much in unemployment benefits during the pandemic, officials say.

Between April and September, data show, the state overpaid $61.5 million to 46,800 people. Across the state, more than 1.3 million people received unemployment benefits as the pandemic dealt a blow to businesses.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security said it will try to get back the money by cutting many people’s remaining benefits by 50%.

Officials say most of the people getting reduced benefits had received money they weren’t eligible for “because of corrected information about their earnings or the reason they lost employment,” The News & Observer reported Thursday. Lawyers in the state say applicants may have been confused about unemployment options.

Michael D. Brown said he appealed after receiving a request to return more than $13,000 he received in benefits.

“I’m really just a guy who’s trying to get through the next day at any given moment,” Brown said.