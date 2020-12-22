SC Gov. Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Tuesday.

The governor’s diagnosis comes days after his wife, Peggy, tested positive for the virus.

McMaster is 73.

The Governor’s Office said the governor is showing mild symptoms, such as fatigue and a cough. He will quarantine at home per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor kept a full schedule over the past week, attending multiple events that included a White House Christmas party on Dec. 14. The governor’s spokesman Brian Symmes told The State last week McMaster wore a face mask when necessary and when social distancing was not possible.

