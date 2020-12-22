Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

SC Gov. Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Tuesday.

The governor’s diagnosis comes days after his wife, Peggy, tested positive for the virus.

McMaster is 73.

The Governor’s Office said the governor is showing mild symptoms, such as fatigue and a cough. He will quarantine at home per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor kept a full schedule over the past week, attending multiple events that included a White House Christmas party on Dec. 14. The governor’s spokesman Brian Symmes told The State last week McMaster wore a face mask when necessary and when social distancing was not possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Profile Image of Maayan Schechter
Maayan Schechter
Maayan Schechter (My-yahn Schek-ter) has covered the S.C. State House and politics for The State since 2017. She grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and graduated from the University of North Carolina-Asheville in 2013. She previously worked at the Aiken Standard and the Greenville News. She has won reporting awards in South Carolina. Support my work with a digital subscription
Profile Image of Emily Bohatch
Emily Bohatch
Emily Bohatch helps cover South Carolina’s government for The State. She also updates The State’s databases. Her accomplishments include winning multiple awards for her coverage of South Carolina’s prison system. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service