Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 25

A state holiday means North Carolina won’t update its coronavirus dashboard until Saturday.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily hospitalizations hit record

At least 494,511 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,360 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,255 the day before. The department did not provide coronavirus data Thursday, which was Christmas Eve.

On Wednesday, 69 newly reported coronavirus-related deaths added to North Carolina’s deadliest month during the pandemic.

At least 3,043 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday — the highest single-day total reported since the start of the pandemic. At the beginning of the month, the state reported 2,033 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

About 10.7% of tests were reported positive as of Monday, the latest day for which data are available. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Almost 100 vaccines delayed in Charlotte area

Some people scheduled to get COVID-19 vaccines at Atrium Health will have to wait.

The Charlotte area medical provider said up to 97 employees are getting their vaccination appointments canceled. Controversy erupted this week when Atrium’s social media manager tweeted about her scheduled vaccine, raising questions about who should be the first to get the vaccine, The Charlotte Observer reported.

In North Carolina, health care workers are among the groups with priority.

“I can assure you that the only people who have received vaccines by Atrium Health were categorized by (Phase) 1a,” said Dr. Scott Rissmiller, executive vice president and chief physician executive for Atrium. “The key is to get those most at risk and those who are on the frontlines risking their lives for the community. We get the vaccine to them so they can care for those who need it as others are waiting.”

Charlotte area deaths reach all-time high

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Charlotte area reached a grim milestone.

Twelve new deaths were reported in Mecklenburg County on Wednesday — a new single-day high. The total surpassed the previous record of 10 deaths reported on Sept. 8, data show.

The county has reported 531 coronavirus deaths since March. Almost half have been tied to long-term care centers such as nursing homes.

“Experts say the number of deaths and hospitalizations can offer some of the most reliable insights into local coronavirus conditions, since they directly show the severity of illness,” the Charlotte Observer reported on Wednesday.