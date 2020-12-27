Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 27

Thelma Miller puts on a mask with the help of her daughter, Cheryl Brown, during their visit in the new home care house on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Cary, N.C. Miller was one of the first of six residents to move into the home, with hopes of finding less isolation and more visitation freedom than traditional facilities can offer during the coronavirus pandemic ctoth@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass half a million

At least 513,930 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,526 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 19,419 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period. The department did not provide coronavirus data Thursday or Friday because of the Christmas holiday.

On Saturday, the state reported 166 deaths over three days.

At least 3,023 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, after topping 3,000 for the first time on Tuesday.

About 10.4% of tests were reported positive as of Thursday, the latest day for which data are available. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Duke women’s basketball calls off season

Duke University is ending its women’s basketball season after four games.

The Blue Devils players made the decision to end the season, saying it was not worth the risk, The News & Observer reported Saturday. The program had been paused since Dec. 16.

The decision does not affect the Duke men’s basketball program.