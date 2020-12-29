Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 29

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 520,000

At least 520,716 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,561 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,888 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. Hospitalizations reached a record high, with 3,192 people hospitalized and 96% of hospitals reporting.

At least 733 patients were also in intensive care on Monday — a new high.

That figure has doubled in the six weeks since Nov. 16, and coronavirus hospitalizations across the board have doubled in the last 38 days, The News & Observer reported.

At least two hospitals in the Triangle — in Clayton and Smithfield — have been full or nearly full since the week after Thanksgiving, Tom Williams, president and CEO of Johnston UNC Health Care, told The News & Observer on Monday.

“If you’d asked anybody back in March, I don’t think anybody would have predicted we’d be where we are today, still battling this pandemic,” Williams said.

Stimulus, unemployment funds headed to NC after Trump signs bill

President Donald Trump signed a stimulus bill that includes $600 relief payments for individuals in North Carolina as well as additional unemployment benefits.

About 40,000 people in North Carolina already receiving unemployment will receive an extra $300 a week under the bill — meaning an extra $116 million will be distributed statewide per week, The News & Observer reported, citing the North Carolina Justice Center.

Stimulus payments will be automatically dispersed if the Internal Revenue Service has your bank information. If the IRS does not have that information, the funds will be sent in the form of a check or debit card in the mail.

More answers to questions about unemployment benefits, food assistance, paid sick leave and child care under the new stimulus package can be found here.

Researchers use NC wastewater to study COVID-19

Researchers in North Carolina have launched a wastewater surveillance system that will help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detect and understand the coronavirus.

North Carolina is one of eight states whose wastewater data will be used by the federal government, The News & Observer reported.

As vaccines are administered across the state, researchers hope to see concentrations of the coronavirus in wastewater slowing down instead of rising.

“We have our eye on the prize of improving the health overall of people in North Carolina,” said microbiologist Rachel Noble of the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences, who is leading the effort in the state. “This is a long-term investment in the health of people in North Carolina.”

Black moms weigh coronavirus vaccine

Black families in North Carolina are struggling with the decision to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, citing a history of distrust in the health care system — from forced sterilization to higher mortality rates among pregnant Black mothers, the Charlotte Observer reported.

“It’s not any fault of our own,” Diamond Staton-Williams, a nurse and elected member of the Harrisburg Town Council, told the Observer. “This country needs to rebuild its trust with the African-American community.”

Black people have historically not participated in vaccine trials. While recruiting people of color was a priority in the COVID-19 vaccination trials, the Observer reported minority participation “increased only slightly.”

Monica Fuller Johnson, a mom of two who works at the Charlotte-based Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, said she hopes to get vaccinated when it becomes available but will wait to vaccinate her sons until more research has been done.

“For me, the benefits outweigh the risks,” she said. “If there are disparities in health care and the health care that we [Black people] receive, the best way for me to prevent needing it is to prevent COVID-19.”

COVID-19 postpones Duke game

Duke University’s basketball game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday has been postponed because of coronavirus issues in the Panthers’ program.

The game was scheduled to take place at Cameron Indoor Stadium but was postponed Monday after a person at Pittsburgh tested positive for the virus, The News & Observer reported. The school previously announced Panthers coach Jeff Capel tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was tough,” Capel said during a Zoom call before the Duke game was postponed. “I had symptoms.”

Vaccine arrives at Cary retirement community

Hundreds of residents at Searstone Retirement Community in Cary were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday.

At least 350 people in the community were given the Moderna vaccine throughout the day, Derrick Moore, executive director of Searstone, told The News & Observer.

“This is probably the most important day of 2020 for us,” he said.

Staff received the vaccine first at 9 a.m. Monday followed by nursing home residents, Moore said.

All but one of the residents were planning to take the vaccine, The N&O reported.

“They’re excited,” Moore said. “Maybe this means we’ll get some relief from all this in the next six or eight months.”

Pharmacist Holly Sawin, right administers a coronavirus vaccine to John ONeil, 86, at Searstone Retirement Community in Cary Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. About 350 residents and employees were vaccinated Monday. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com