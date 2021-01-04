Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 4

Pharmacist Holly Sawin, right administers a coronavirus vaccine to John ONeil, 86, at Searstone Retirement Community in Cary Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 564,000

At least 564,924 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,910 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 6,487 new COVID-19 cases, down from 9,365 reported the day before and the record 9,527 reported Friday.

Eighteen new deaths were reported Sunday.

A record 3,576 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday.

As of Friday, the latest day for which data are available, 13.6% of COVID-19 tests were positive. That’s above health officials’ goal of 5% or lower.

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state health department, said in a news release Saturday. “We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state.”

“These numbers need to be a wake up call,” Gov. Roy Cooper said on Twitter late Saturday afternoon.

Cohen urged North Carolinians to avoid gatherings with those they don’t live with.

“If you plan to see other people, keep it outside and very small,” she said. “Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

CDC model predicts 1,100 more deaths in January

A national projection model from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts 1,100 more people may die from the coronavirus in North Carolina during the first three weeks of January.

It predicts the state will reach 8,000 total deaths by Jan. 23.

The model aggregates projections from other models and universities and makes assumptions about social distancing levels and other behaviors.

Nationally, the model predicts a total of 383,000 to 424,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by Jan. 23.

The predictions follow the deadliest month North Carolina has seen since the start of the pandemic, with 1,487 deaths reported in the state in December.

Charlotte bar closes indefinitely

Skylark Social Club on Central Avenue, a bar and live music venue, said Saturday on social media that it will close until further notice due to rising COVID-19 cases.

“Y’all stay safe! Wear your mask,” the post said.

Restaurants in Charlotte and across the state have struggled with temporary closures, capacity restrictions and drops in revenue due to the pandemic.

Some restaurants have also had to shut down after an employee tested positive for the virus. Restaurants are not required to announce to staff or the public when an employee tests positive for the coronavirus, but several have.

On Monday, Boatyard Eats in Cornelius announced it’s temporarily closing for a few weeks “due to draconian restrictions that have been imposed upon our industry.” Brewers at 4011 Yancey in Charlotte said on social media Tuesday the taproom was temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.