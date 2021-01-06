Coronavirus

NC tops 7,000 COVID deaths as pandemic worsens across the state

Over 7,000 people have died in North Carolina due to COVID-19 since the first coronavirus case in the state was reported nearly 10 months ago.

Over about the last six weeks, 2,000 people have died from the virus. North Carolina surpassed 5,000 deaths on Nov. 21. The state reported a cumulative total of 7,076 deaths on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported 6,952 new cases on Wednesday. There have been a total 582,348 confirmed cases in North Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic.

Among the tests reported by DHHS on Monday, 17.8% returned positive, a record for the state and far above the 5% goal that state health officials want.

The seven-day average for positive tests sits at 15.4%.

As of Wednesday there are now 3,893 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state. It’s the highest of the pandemic for the seventh straight day and an increase of over 100 since Tuesday.

Case and hospitalization data reported is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

Available hospital beds are at 4,379, a decrease from 4,909 on Tuesday. There were 5,406 available beds on Monday.

Available beds in intensive care units across state decreased to 328, down from 366 on Tuesday and 410 on Monday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated after further reporting.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in North Carolina
See all stories
Profile Image of Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms covers housing and gentrification in the Triangle for the News & Observer through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on under-covered issues. Before joining the News & Observer, Ben covered long-term hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina for Carnegie-Knight News21 and education in Iredell County for the Statesville Record & Landmark. He is a 2019 alum of Appalachian State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service