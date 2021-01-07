Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 7

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations hit another high

At least 582,343 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 7,076 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 6,952 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,285 the day before.

A record 3,893 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, marking another all-time high.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data are available, a record 17.8% of COVID-19 tests were positive. That’s above health officials’ goal of 5% or lower.

Cooper extends curfew

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday said he would extend a modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina.

The extension continues a curfew that goes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The new order is set to go through Jan. 29, The News & Observer reported.

The announcement came as the secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services urged people to remain at home unless they were doing essential activities. Dr. Mandy Cohen said it will take time to get all residents vaccinated.

“It will take many months to vaccinate everyone who wants it,” Cohen said. “Until then, I don’t want to lose any more North Carolinians to this pandemic.”

Also on Wednesday, the state updated its COVID-19 alert map. In the latest version, 84 of 100 counties are at the most critical tier.

Meanwhile, 12 counties were in the orange zone, which means community spread there is “substantial.” The remaining four counties were marked in yellow, an indication of “significant” coronavirus spread, data show.

Some NC hospitals postpone non-emergency procedures

Medical centers in North Carolina are delaying some procedures as the coronavirus continues its spread.

While some facilities have put a pause on elective surgeries, others are weighing which procedures can be moved to free up hospital beds, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

“We are really, really cautious about scheduling cases where people are going to need an inpatient stay,” said Dr. Chris DeRienzo, chief medical officer for WakeMed.