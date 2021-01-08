NC reports 10,000 new COVID cases for second straight day as daily deaths pass 100 again

North Carolina reported 10,028 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths, marking the second straight day that cases and deaths have surpassed 10,000 and 100 respectively.

Over the last two days, there have been over 20,400 cases and 250 deaths reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations sit at 3,960, the same number as Thursday, but over the last month they have nearly doubled. On Dec. 1, there were 2,033 hospitalizations statewide.

Available beds in intensive care units across state decreased to 328, down 10 from Thursday. On Saturday, available units were at 424.

Adult ICU patients increased to 833. It’s the sixth straight day that the state has seen an increase. There haven’t been fewer than 700 adult ICU patients since Dec. 23.

Available inpatient hospital beds decreased to 4,238, following a trend over the last few weeks. There were 6,281 beds available on Dec. 27.

Of all test results reported by DHHS on Wednesday, 13.9% returned positive, a slight increase from Tuesday’s results. But it’s still well above North Carolina’s goal of 5%.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.