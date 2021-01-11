New daily COVID cases fall after days of record-setting highs

North Carolina reported 5,936 new COVID-19 cases Monday, after three straight days of daily increases topping 10,000. It was the lowest one-day increase since last Tuesday.

The state saw case increases of 10,398, 10,028 and 11,581 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations increased slightly to 3,843 from Sunday’s total of 3,774. But it’s over 100 below last week’s peak of 3,964 on Wednesday.

The percentage of tests returned positive on Saturday was 13.9%. The seven-day average decreased to 14.7% after being at 15% and above for five straight days.

It’s still well above the 5% or lower rate desired by state officials.

As of Monday, 7,578 people in North Carolina have died due to the virus.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated upon further reporting.