Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 629,000

At least 629,124 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 7,578 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 5,936 new COVID-19 cases, down from 8,833 the day before. A record 11,581 new cases were reported Saturday.

An additional 11 deaths were reported Monday.

At least 3,843 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data are available, the state reported 13.9% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Vaccine appointments fill up in the Triangle

Appointments for seniors 75 and older have filled up in in the Triangle this week as coronavirus vaccine distribution continues in North Carolina.

UNC Health and Duke Health said appointments are full through the week, and the Orange County Health Department’s two vaccination clinics on Thursday and Friday are also full, The News & Observer reported.

“We know it’s frustrating that appointments fill up quickly,” said Alan Wolf, spokesman for UNC Health. “But we’re going to keep posting them as they come available.”

North Carolina began vaccinating in mid-December starting with hospital workers and residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Under phase 1b, vaccinations are now going to those 75 and older, followed by frontline health care workers and essential workers 50 and older. Frontline health and essential workers of any age are the third group under phase 1b.

But the limited vaccine supply means only seniors are currently eligible to be vaccinated, according to The N&O.

Atrium opens vaccine locations

Atrium Health opened three COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Western North Carolina on Monday offering shots to seniors 75 and older.

The locations are Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Lincoln and Atrium Health Union, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Atrium began operating vaccine clinics last week as the state moved into phase 1b of distribution. Roughly 164,000 notifications were sent out by Atrium to eligible patients.

Appointments at Atrium can be made online at MyAtriumHealth.

Mecklenburg announces partnerships to get vaccine out faster

Mecklenburg County is partnering with Mecklenburg EMS Agency this week to give second doses of the coronavirus vaccines to EMTs and paramedics who received their first doses three weeks ago, county medical director Meg Sullivan said.

The county will also partner with StarMed to give out second doses next week.

At least 3,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been given out as of Saturday night, and another 400 people were scheduled to be vaccinated at Bojangles Coliseum on Monday, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Moving the second-dose appointments to StarMed locations will help Mecklenburg County distribute the vaccines quicker, Sullivan told the Observer.

The news comes as COVID-19 metrics continue to climb in the Charlotte area. The county has recorded more than 1,000 new daily cases for four days in a row, and federal data show intensive-care beds have been filling up in area hospitals.

“Mecklenburg County is not improving,” county health director Gibbie Harris said Monday. “Our numbers continue to rise, both in terms of positivity rate, our case rate and the number of deaths we’re seeing in our community.”

Wake schools encourage employees to get tested

Wake County schools sent an email to employees Monday encouraging them to get tested for the coronavirus “as soon as possible,” regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.

Though Wake has suspended in-person instruction, the district is slated to resume face-to-face classes on Jan. 20

“Testing now could help reduce potential spread from people who may have caught the virus but don’t have symptoms,” Edward McFarland, Wake’s chief academic officer, said in the email.

The email links to free testing sites across the state and says testing is included in the state health plan.

Outbreak at Charlotte Rescue Mission

Charlotte Rescue Mission is halting admissions at a men’s center to help stop a coronavirus outbreak.

The facility offers drug and alcohol recovery, including for people who are homeless, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

”While we are saddened to close admissions for the time being, we believe it is necessary to keep current and future residents safe and healthy,” Trina Fullard, chief programs officer, said in a statement.

Mecklenburg County as of Friday said 21 coronavirus infections were linked to the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Residents with positive COVID-19 test results will be in quarantine at a hotel.

The outbreak comes as shelters near Charlotte have taken measures to help prevent the disease from spreading. In December, the Salvation Army Center of Hope was moved off the list of active outbreaks after experiencing 45 coronavirus cases.

Field hospital begins treating NC patients

A field hospital is treating Western North Carolina patients as the coronavirus overwhelms medical centers.

The organization Samaritan’s Purse teamed up with five hospitals to erect tents outside Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

The field hospital opened on Thursday and is designed for COVID-19 patients. Thirteen patients were in the 30-bed facility as of Friday, according to the Observer.