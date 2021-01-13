NC among states ‘most vulnerable’ to COVID — and slowest to vaccinate, data show

States poorly positioned to handle fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have also been among the slowest to administer the vaccine, new data show.

North Carolina is no exception.

The Tar Heel State is the fourth “most vulnerable” in the U.S. on the COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index, which measures the health, economic and social disadvantages of a given area. Using the index and vaccine tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, the nonprofit Surgo Ventures mapped how those vulnerable states were administering doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina had administered just 28% the vaccine doses it was allotted — far behind states such as North Dakota, West Virginia and Connecticut which have between 60% and 80% of their doses administered, according to Surgo.

“If these vaccination trends continue, it will spell trouble for our most vulnerable communities, which need extra support due to their susceptibility to a range of health-related, socioeconomic and structural problems,” said Dr. Sema Sgaier, co-founder and CEO of Surgo Ventures, in a news release.

How the index works

Surgo Ventures developed the vulnerability index using seven indicators: socioeconomic status, household and transportation, minority status and languages spoken, epidemiological factors, health care system factors, high-risk environments and population density.

The index ranks states between zero and one, with one being the most vulnerable. That means states with a rating close to one are considered “less resilient to the impacts of the COVID pandemic” — whether that’s due to a lack of access to health care or job insecurity, according to Surgo.

North Carolina has a rating of .94 on the index, putting it just behind Alabama (.96), Florida (.98) and Texas (1.0). Georgia follows with a vulnerability rating of .92.

By comparison, North Dakota, West Virginia and Connecticut — which have administered the highest percentage of their vaccine doses — have vulnerability ratings of .1, .18 and .12, respectively.

Vaccine distribution by the numbers

The vaccine rollout in North Carolina has paled in comparison to other states, data show. Citing Bloomberg, Surgo reported states like Texas and Florida with higher vulnerability indexes have administered between 40% and 50% of their vaccine doses.

Alabama and Georgia, meanwhile, have administered fewer than 25%.

At least 852,000 doses of the vaccine were distributed to North Carolina but just 266,938 doses have administered as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means just 31.3% of the state’s supply has been used.

Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker is based on data compiled from government websites, statements from officials and interviews conducted by Bloomberg reporters. By its count as of Tuesday, roughly 233,000 doses of the 836,000 received — or 27.3% — have been administered in North Carolina.

Johns Hopkins lists even fewer with 219,173 doses administered, while the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows just 190,195 first doses had been administered as of Monday. But that figure doesn’t include another 37,992 vaccines administered by CVS and Walgreens through a federal program providing vaccines to long-term care facilities in the state.

DHHS has said that data is preliminary and reporting can lag by as much as 72 hours.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of N.C. DHHS, previously told The News & Observer some health departments have struggled with entering vaccination data and it’s possible more people have received the vaccine.

“Another place where we’re trying to work to understand really what is happening on the ground is, is the vaccine really administered and it’s just not in the system?” she said.

Appointments fill up, guidelines change

North Carolina is currently in phase 1b of its vaccination plan, which allows people 75 and older to be inoculated.

But appointments in some of the state’s biggest metros have booked up fast as hospital systems and health care providers struggle to keep up with the demand. A hotline in Charlotte allowing seniors to sign-up for slots was jammed last week after too many people tried to call in, the Charlotte Observer reported. County Manager Dena Diorio attributed the problem to “extremely high call volume.”

Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday they’re working to open at least 10 mass vaccination sites across the state to help ease the strain, The N&O Reported. That could lead to an extra 45,000 doses administered a week.

North Carolina has built up a vaccine supply for those sites by not sending extra doses to providers with an existing backlog, Cohen said.

But new federal guidelines have thrown another wrench in North Carolina’s distribution plan after officials on Tuesday urged states to start vaccinating a wider pool — including anyone over the age of 65 and adults of any age with underlying health issues.

“Getting this kind of advice in the middle of all of this is obviously very challenging,” Cohen said. “But we will take a look at that and incorporate it into our work going forward.”

Dr. David Priest at Novant Health in Charlotte told the Observer that might not be possible given what’s currently available.

“There will be the same bottleneck in terms of supply,” he said. “We’re glad they feel like they want to move forward and get other people in the process but until we have more allotment of vaccine, we’ll be scheduling patients, but end up scheduling farther and farther out.”