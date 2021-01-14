Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 14

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 641,000

At least 641,073 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 7,745 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 5,098 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,851 the day before. The state health department said technical issues led to a lower case count Wednesday.

An additional 120 coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. During the past week, an average of 96 people died each day — the highest total since the start of the pandemic.

At least 3,951 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday. That’s the second-highest hospitalization total reported during the pandemic, trailing behind the record of 3,964 coronavirus patients on Jan. 7.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data are available, the state reported 14.7% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Wake County schools might push back in-person learning

Wake County schools Superintendent Cathy Moore has recommended the district not return to in-person instruction until at least February as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Elementary students were slated to return next week for daily in-person learning while middle and high school students received a mix of in-person and online classes, The News & Observer reported. Citing concerns from the Wake County Division of Principals and Assistant Principals and from school employees, Moore is now recommending all 157,000 students continue with remote learning.

“We’ve said that we’re looking at the data as we move forward,” school board vice chairwoman Lindsay Mahaffey told The N&O. “I’ve got a lot of emails with varying opinions and varying scientific advice.”

The school board is scheduled to vote on the matter Thursday in a specially called meeting.

UNC-Chapel Hill reports cluster in dorm

A cluster of coronavirus cases was reported at UNC-Chapel Hill on Wednesday among students who stayed on campus over winter break.

North Carolina health officials define a cluster as five or more cases in close proximity. The cases were found through surveillance testing among students living at Carmichael Residence Hall, The News & Observer reported.

Officials said those students have been identified and are being monitored in isolation at different residence halls.

Charlotte museums opt to close temporarily

Six museums in Charlotte have announced they will temporarily close after Mecklenburg County health officials issued a new directive urging residents to stay home.

Under the directive, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said residents should stay home except for essential activities.

The Mint Museum, Levine Museum of the New South, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Discovery Place and McColl Center for Art and Innovation announced Wednesday they would close as a result.

“As we work with county officials to minimize the spread, the safety of visitors and staff is paramount,” Mint Museum president and CEO Todd Herman said in a news release. The Mint Museum will close its uptown and Randolph Road locations through Feb. 2.

Appeals for denied jobless benefits are taking months

The appeals process for people who were denied North Carolina unemployment benefits is taking longer during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 62,000 unemployment claim appeals have been filed from April 1, 2020, to Jan. 7, 2021, according to the N.C. Division of Employment Security. Of those, over 24,000 appeals haven’t been scheduled.

As officials receive more jobless claims, it takes roughly two to five months for people who file appeals to get notified about their hearings. The time frame was about 20 days before the pandemic, data show.

“Every claim is important, and our team is focused on helping all claimants receive the assistance they are eligible for within the law,” Pryor Gibson, assistant secretary of the N.C. Division of Employment Security, said in a statement. “Throughout the process, claimants are given multiple opportunities to challenge eligibility rulings and present additional information that can overturn an initial decision.”

While federal guidance says decisions on appeals should be made 30 days after filing, data show the wait in North Carolina is longer than the national average.

Mecklenburg reports youngest COVID patient death

Mecklenburg County on Tuesday issued new health guidelines as officials reported the youngest person to die after contracting COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said the 22-year-old had underlying conditions but didn’t provide more demographic information.

Officials say the coronavirus-related death prompted them to issue a directive mandating businesses, schools and individuals return to virtual operations whenever possible. Across the area, the county’s announcement led education leaders to alter their plans to return to face-to-face learning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Thursday will have an emergency meeting to weigh the district’s plan to return to in-person classes.

Hours after the guidelines were revealed, the county in a statement said the directive “does not carry the weight of an executive order or a mandate.”

“I want to clarify this directive involves and includes the best possible public health recommendations that we can make right now based on the urgent need in our community to get this virus under control,” Harris said on Wednesday.

The directive is in place now until Feb. 2, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Chief justice to issue new coronavirus order

Paul Newby, chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, is taking steps to reopen courtrooms that have been closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Newby was sworn in last week and plans to have a new coronavirus-related order go in effect Thursday. The order encourages local officials to communicate with health officials as they decide how they want to have in-person court proceedings, The News & Observer reported.

“I ask that local judicial officials and employees conduct trials and other proceedings and perform other courthouse functions with caution and with due regard for the COVID-19 situation in their respective judicial districts,” a preview of the order said.

The document is also expected to call for former chief justice Cheri Beasley’s previous Dec. 14 order to expire. Her 30-day order had allowed for only essential state court activities due to a rise in coronavirus infections.