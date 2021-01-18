Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 18

Gov. Roy Cooper removes his mask before speaking during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 674,000

At least 674,637 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,083 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 6,911 new COVID-19 cases, down from 7,986 reported the day before.

Sixty-seven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

At least 3,862 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday.

As of Friday, the latest date for which data are available, 10% of coronavirus tests came back positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Wake, Durham health departments to start vaccinating seniors

Wake and Durham County health departments will start administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors Tuesday.

The counties join Orange County and several local hospitals in moving to Group 2 of the vaccine rollout.

The state recently announced changes to its vaccine distribution plans, expanding the current groups eligible to receive a shot to Group 1 — or any health care workers or staff who come into contact with patients and anyone living in a nursing home or long-term care facility — and Group 2, or anyone who is at least 65 years old.

Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., Wake County will launch a phone number and web portal where anyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine can sign up for the waiting list. The phone number is (919) 250-1515.

Anyone who is interested in a vaccine in Durham should call (919) 560-4357 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. The vaccine is only available with an appointment.

NC State basketball game postponed

N.C. State’s men’s basketball game at Virginia on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The ACC announced the postponement Sunday. It says it comes after a positive coronavirus test, quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wolfpack program, The News & Observer reports.

The ACC also postponed the Wolfpack’s scheduled home game this past Saturday against Georgia Tech. N.C. State announced Wednesday there was a coronavirus cluster within the athletics department.

Cluster reported at police department

A North Carolina police department reported a COVID-19 cluster the same week it participated in a vaccine clinic.

Six people in the Waynesville Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the Haywood County Health & Human Services said Friday in a news release.

“Several” police department workers received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine two days earlier, McClatchy reported Saturday. Officials didn’t say whether those who participated in the clinic also tested positive.

“The Waynesville Police Department has taken the necessary steps to identify those affected and exposed,” the news release said. “We are thankful that those that have been affected are home recovering and getting the care they need. While navigating these cases, there has been no lapse in service.”

The police department serves the area about 30 miles west of Asheville.

Outbreaks in Raleigh prisons

More than 150 inmates across two state prisons in Raleigh have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Central Prison has 69 active COVID-19 cases and N.C. Correctional Institution for Women has 96 as of Friday, The News & Observer reported Saturday.

Central Prison has a 7.5% positive test rate among inmates, and the women’s prison has an 8.3% rate.

The state’s prison system, including both prisons with new outbreaks, has previously experienced outbreaks of the virus as close living quarters can make social distancing difficult.

Two inmates at the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women and four at Central Prison have died from the virus since the pandemic began.