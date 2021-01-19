Coronavirus vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 674,000

At least 674,637 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,083 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 6,911 new COVID-19 cases, down from 7,986 reported the day before.

Sixty-seven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

At least 3,862 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday.

As of Friday, the latest day for which data are available, 10% of coronavirus tests came back positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard was not updated Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday. Its next update will be Tuesday.

Wake, Durham health departments to start vaccinating seniors

The health departments in Wake and Durham counties will start administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors on Tuesday.

They join Orange County and several local hospitals in moving to Group 2 of the vaccine rollout.

The state recently announced changes to its vaccine distribution plan, including expanding eligibility for people 65 and older.

At 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wake County will launch a phone number and web portal where anyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine can sign up for the waiting list. The phone number is (919) 250-1515.

Anyone who is interested in a vaccine in Durham should call 919-560-4357 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. The vaccine is only available with an appointment.

Charlotte Hornets game postponed

The Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Washington Wizards scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed, the NBA said Monday.

The Wizards would not have had the minimum eight players available to play because of COVID-19 contact tracing within the team.

The NBA has not said when the game will be rescheduled, and the Hornets are still scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

NC State basketball game postponed

N.C. State’s men’s basketball game at Virginia on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The ACC announced the postponement Sunday. It says it comes after a positive coronavirus test, quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wolfpack program, The News & Observer reports.

Coach Kevin Keatts said Monday five members of the team are in quarantine but that the intention is to play the North Carolina game scheduled for Saturday.

“We’re trying to get on the court and it’s been a challenge,” Keatts said on the ACC coaches teleconference call, according to The News & Observer. “We have full intentions on trying to be ready to go on Saturday but a lot of that is going to come down to whatever happens with the contact tracing and the virus.”

The ACC also postponed the Wolfpack’s scheduled home game this past Saturday against Georgia Tech. N.C. State announced Wednesday there was a coronavirus cluster within the athletics department.