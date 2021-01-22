COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 22

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count nears 700,000

At least 698,009 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,339 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 7,187 new COVID-19 cases, up from 6,415 the day before.

On Thursday, 139 coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 3,666 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday. That’s down from the 3,740 patients reported Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data are available, 10.3% of coronavirus tests came back positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

NC aims to use entire vaccine supply each week

Health officials are trying to use up the state’s supply of the coronavirus vaccine each week, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina receives about 120,000 doses of the vaccine each week, and hospitals and health departments can expect to see the same amount from week to week. The state also encourages them to have a waiting list if they run out.

“Our goal is to make sure we are using up all of the vaccine that is given to the state before the next shipment comes so we can demonstrate to the federal government that we are using our vaccine,” Cohen said.

Providers typically learn each Friday how much of the vaccine they will get. They’ve been instructed to use everything they have on hand by Monday or Tuesday, and new shipments usually arrive on Wednesday.

More than 424,000 first doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in North Carolina.

Child abuse reports drop during pandemic

Reports of child abuse in Triangle counties and placements in foster families statewide have plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from state and local child welfare agencies.

Those declines would usually be a positive sign, but experts fear job losses, psychological challenges and health issues associated with the pandemic have actually driven up child abuse and neglect cases, The News & Observer reported.

“The prevalence of abuse is very likely off the charts, and we are going to see the domino effect for a very long period of time to come,” said Cristin DeRonja, executive director of SAFEchild, a Raleigh agency working to eliminate child abuse in Wake County.

Child abuse reports in Wake, Durham and Orange counties dropped roughly 15% compared to the same period in 2019.

Overall reports returned to pre-coronavirus levels after virtual school started, according to Paige Rosemond, director of Wake County’s child welfare division. But reports from teachers and school employees remained low.

Funding to help people reach vaccination sites

The N.C. Department of Transportation is giving $2.5 million to local transit agencies to help people get to COVID-19 vaccination sites.

“Lack of transportation shouldn’t be the reason someone doesn’t receive their shot,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said Thursday at a news conference.

Transit agencies in all North Carolina counties will get funding, which is intended to be used for getting people to vaccine sites for administering or receiving doses.

The announcement comes as some older adults say they are frustrated about the vaccine roll out. North Carolina officials have urged people to be patient as there isn’t enough vaccine supply to fill the demand.

New freezers to help with vaccine distribution

Six schools in the University of North Carolina System received mobile freezers that can be used for storing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The schools, all historically minority-serving institutions, are among the 15 campuses set to receive freezers in the upcoming months, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

The freezers will allow North Carolina to store 1.86 million more vials, each of which hold six to seven doses of the vaccine. That means they will help the state get more people vaccinated in a shorter time.

Johnston teachers call for virtual classes until staff get vaccine

Some Johnston County teachers say they want students to continue taking online classes until school workers are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Triangle district is expected to resume face-to-face instruction for many of its 36,000 students on Feb. 1, The News & Observer reported.

Speakers at a news conference on Wednesday said the district should continue in-person classes only when all workers can get vaccinated, the district shares virus-related data and social distancing is “guaranteed.”

Johnston County Schools in a statement said it can’t guarantee 6 feet of distancing at all times. The district gave 40 vaccine doses to employees on Tuesday, with plans to give more in the months ahead.

People opposed to delaying in-person instruction have said some students are struggling to learn online.