North Carolina reports 122 COVID-19 deaths, more than 7,000 new cases

North Carolina reported 122 new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday and over 7,000 new cases, as the state continues to struggle in curbing the spread of the virus.

The state also reported its first case of a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus that has been spreading across the country, The News & Observer reported.

Saturday’s death total marks the third day in a row, and the eighth time in the pandemic, that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has reported over 100 deaths from the virus in a single day.

In 2021 so far, the state has reported 1,766 total deaths from the coronavirus — out of a total 8,586 COVID-related deaths since the virus was first introduced to the state last year.

DHHS reported 7,181 total new cases Saturday — the state’s third day in a row of over 7,000 cases.

The state also reported 3,416 hospitalizations due to the virus, down from a high of 3,990 hospitalizations earlier this month.

As of Saturday, 10.9% of COVID-19 tests were returning positive. That’s slightly more than double the 5% or lower target that state officials have said is needed to control the spread of the virus.

