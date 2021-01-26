COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 26

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 723,000

At least 723,445 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,720 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 4,633 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,096 reported the day before. Monday’s daily case count was the lowest reported in January.

On Monday, 25 coronavirus-related deaths were reported. The previous four days had each seen death tolls of 100 or more.

At least 3,287 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data are available, 10.2% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

NC health providers running low on vaccines

Some health providers in North Carolina have reported running out of coronavirus vaccine doses as the state redirects much of the supply to pre-planned mass vaccination events.

The Orange County Health Department said Monday it used the last of its batch on Sunday and wasn’t sure when it would receive more, The News & Observer reported. Greensboro-based Cone Health also said its supply won’t be replenished this week, and others have said they’ve been given few doses.

“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said in a news release.

The N.C. Association of Local Health Directors criticized the state’s decision in a letter Sunday.

“NC DHHS decided to move vaccine away from local communities where, in many cases, travel to a large mega site is prohibitive to access for many North Carolinians creating inequitable distribution of this limited resource,” the letter states.

Pandemic helped drive gun sales

Gun shop owners say a mix of politics, protests and the COVID-19 pandemic have driven up gun sales in the last year.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued more than 57,700 pistol permits in 2020, a 373% increase from the previous year, The News & Observer reported. Wake County residents requested more than 5,000 permits in the first 20 days of 2021 — more than three times the number during the same time period in 2019.

Spokesman Eric Curry said the next available appointment for fingerprinting for a permit isn’t until July 14.

Gun sales usually spike during an election year, regardless of which party wins, over fears a new administration will change the rules. But Clay Ausley, who owns Fuquay Gun & Gold, said he couldn’t have predicted the surge.

“The word was food was going to be in short supply, gas was going to be in short supply, and we need guns to defend food and gas,” Ausley said. “Then we had unrest in the streets and business owners started buying guns, saying, ‘If the police aren’t going to defend my property, I’m going to defend it.’”

Another Hurricanes game postponed

An upcoming Carolina Hurricanes game is postponed due to the hockey team’s coronavirus protocol.

The change impacts the Canes’ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a contest that had been scheduled for Tuesday, The News & Observer reported.

As of Sunday, a sixth Canes player was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Forward Jesper Fast was added to the list Saturday, joining forwards Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook and Warren Foegele and defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

The NHL has postponed the team’s last three games and closed its training facility because of COVID-19 issues.

“So much is unknown,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday on a call with reporters. “We always want to err on side of caution. We’ve done all the protocols, done a great job. Obviously it didn’t matter. It got into our room.”