Is there any reason someone 65+ should NOT get the vaccine? Answers to common questions

While people across the state are scrambling to get coronavirus vaccinations, some still have questions about the safety of the drugs, particularly for people in older age brackets.

At a virtual Facebook town hall this week, hosted by the North Carolina chapter of AARP, an advocacy group for those over the age of 50, older citizens called in with concerns about access to appointments and about possible interactions or side effects of getting the shot.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, nursing home residents and workers, and those over the age of 65.

We listened in on the town hall, and pulled out a few of the topics we thought would be helpful to readers.

Is there any reason someone age 65 or over should not take the vaccine?

“The simple answer is no,” said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a transplant and infectious disease specialist at Duke University School of Medicine. Wolfe was a guest expert at the town hall, along with North Carolina’s state health director, Dr. Betsy Tilson.

Wolfe added that the vaccines have been trialed in very large groups of people and that now more than 20 million doses have been distributed nationally.

“The overwhelming number of people over the age of 65 — and in fact those younger too — can take (the vaccine), and we would recommend that they do,” Wolfe said.

Is the vaccine safe for those who have a history of allergic reactions?

As an extension of his response to the question about reasons someone over the age of 65 might not get the vaccine, Wolfe talked a bit about allergic reactions.

Be cautious, but the get the shot, he said.

“Really, the only people who I give really careful pause to are those with really significant allergy reactions,” Wolfe said. “And even then we have very clear guidance from the CDC to understand what that allergy is and how to counsel people around it.”

Wolfe said that even for people with reactions so severe that they carry an EpiPen, the “vast majority of those people can still get his quite safely.”

Wolfe does suggest that if you have a “significant allergy history,” to discuss it with your primary care physician and tell the person administering the vaccine, so that they can walk you through the safety elements of the vaccine.

But even so, he doesn’t think it’s a serious enough concern in most cases to avoid the shots.

“The two vaccines that are on the market at the moment are incredibly simplistic in terms of their ingredients list,” Wolfe said. “And so folks who have often had lots of other medication problems or concerns have been completely fine with this.”

Does the vaccine interact with any medications? Should I check with my doctor first?

Talking to your primary care physician is “always the right move,” Cameron said, especially for patients who take lots of medications. Your primary care physician understands your situation best, he said.

But still, Wolfe said, most should be fine with the vaccine.

“From the vaccine’s safety point of view, there’s really very few things we would see as contraindications or difficulties,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe did say that in addition to discussing your allergic reaction history, he finds it “generally helpful” to know if someone is on high doses of blood thinners.

But don’t let that stop you from getting the vaccine, he stressed.

“Neither of those ultimately are contraindications of the vaccine, and generally speaking, almost any combinations of medicines is safe (with the vaccine),” he said.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to ever get in the way of someone’s relationship with their primary care physician, and I encourage open discourse,” he said.

“But most medicines are completely safe when put together with the vaccine.”

Vaccine information contacts

▪ NC Department of Health and Human Services COVID Information Line: Dial 2-1-1

▪ North Carolina AARP: 866-389-5650 (toll free)