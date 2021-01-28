COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 733,000

At least 733,010 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,915 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 5,587 new COVID-19 cases, up from 3,978 reported the day before. Tuesday’s daily case count was the lowest reported in January.

On Wednesday, 139 coronavirus-related deaths were reported. It was the fifth time this week that more than 100 daily deaths have been reported.

At least 3,305 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data are available, 11.1% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Cooper extends curfew

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday extended restrictions designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Under the current Phase 3 restrictions, which have been in effect since Oct. 2, social gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors and bars are only allowed to operate outside with reduced capacity. Cooper also extended the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that’s been in place since December.

“The virus is still raging through our communities,” he said during a news conference Wednesday.

Phase 3 won’t expire until Feb. 28.

The extension comes as local businesses in the Charlotte region struggle to hang on. Angelo Tsepelis, general manager at the French Quarter Restaurant in Uptown, told The Charlotte Observer business is down 85%.

“Just as long as (Cooper’s) not closing us,” Tsepelis said. “We’re taking what business we can get.”

Charlotte schools approve paid leave as sports set to return

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Tuesday approved a policy that would give 80 more hours of paid emergency leave to hourly employees such as custodians and bus drivers.

The policy allows workers who can’t be reassigned or do their jobs remotely to be paid until campuses reopen. The school district is holding remote classes until at least mid-February due to COVID-19, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also announced it would end its “pause” on sports earlier than planned.

The district on Wednesday announced swimmers can return Feb. 5, allowing them to compete on the state and regional levels. Other in-season teams and high school football practice can resume activities on Feb. 8, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Hospital system offering meal vouchers during COVID

A Charlotte area hospital system on Wednesday announced it is providing DoorDash vouchers to its workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 67,000 Atrium Health employees have gotten the meal delivery service vouchers, which are $50 to $250 each.

“We’re thrilled to see such an innovative way to support the many healthcare heroes and our restaurant workers at the same time,” Lynn Minges, CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, said in a statement.

Charlotte area shows progress after COVID-19 surge

After a record post-holiday coronavirus surge, Mecklenburg County is seeing a slowdown, data show.

Though the level of spread still surpasses the peak seen in July, the average new coronavirus caseloads, hospitalizations and positive COVID-19 test rates are going down, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.

“I’m encouraged by some of the changes — we do have a long way to go,” said Dr. David Priest, a Novant Health infectious diseases specialist.

Lawmakers call for waiving some unemployment overpayments

North Carolina lawmakers on Tuesday urged a state department to give waivers to some people who got extra unemployment benefits by mistake.

The elected officials made their pleas to Pryor Gibson, who oversees the N.C. Division of Employment Security. Last year, state and federal programs unintentionally gave out $70 million worth of extra benefits, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

The lawmakers said North Carolina should focus on fraudsters instead of making people pay back money because of errors in their paperwork.

“When people are already struggling and have been waiting so long — that weighs on all of our hearts that through no fault of theirs, they received that check” and may have to give the money back, said Republican Sen. Jim Perry of Lenoir County.

Gibson said most errors were made by people filing for jobless benefits, though it’s not always obvious if those mistakes were intentional.