NC reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths in daily update for third straight day

North Carolina reported 111 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the third straight day that the state has reported over 100 deaths in its daily update.

It’s the seventh time in the past nine days and the 12th time in January that the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported over 100 deaths.

January’s COVID-19 death toll is now over 2,400, more than 26% of coronavirus deaths statewide since the pandemic began 10 months ago.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 99 deaths per day.

As of Friday, 9,157 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

DHHS reported 6,959 new cases on Friday, 469 more than Thursday’s new case count.

There are now 3,048 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, the lowest since Dec. 23.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

