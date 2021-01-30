Double-masking: We all know we should wear a mask. Should we now wear two of them?

Gov. Roy Cooper, wearing two masks, tours Piedmont Health Senior Care, a federally qualified health center where PACE patients (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and underserved populations can receive the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Pittsboro, N.C. AP

We’re all accustomed to grabbing a face mask on our way out the door. But do we now need to grab two?

Because of the new, more easily transmissible coronavirus variants showing up in the U.S., many people are wearing mask-over-mask for extra protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has taken no official stance on double-masking for COVID-19 protection, but does currently recommend that people wear cloth masks made of two or more layers that fit snugly over the mouth and nose.

Even so, people are double-masking all over the place.

During a tour at Piedmont Health Senior Care in Pittsboro on Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen both wore cloth masks over surgical masks.

Gov. Roy Cooper, left, answers questions Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Pittsboro, N.C. while Secretary of the N.C. Department Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen listens at right during a tour of Piedmont Health Senior Care, a federally qualified health center where PACE patients (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and underserved populations are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Gerry Broome AP

President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are both sometimes seen double-masking (but during a briefing on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she wasn’t clear on why Biden sometimes wears an N95 mask under his cloth mask).

We asked the experts at NC DHHS about double-masking, and there is a scenario when it makes sense, they told The News & Observer in an emailed statement.

“While the efficacy of wearing two masks compared to one is currently unknown, it is recommended that masks have two or more layers, which can be achieved by doubling masks. If you do choose to double mask, make sure the masks cover your mouth and nose and that you can breathe comfortably through them.”

DHHS also reminds us that we should always wait six feet apart from others and wash our hands often.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. Patrick Semansky AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, seemed to recommend double-masking in a “Today” show interview on Monday, but later backed off the suggestion just a bit.

Fauci said in Monday’s televised interview that wearing two masks “just makes common sense,” as it “likely would be more effective” in stopping transmission of the virus.

But at a town hall appearance on Wednesday, Fauci instead stressed the importance of wearing a mask, period.

“The most important thing is that everybody should be wearing a mask.” Fauci said. “The CDC does not recommend that you must wear two masks, nor does the CDC recommend that you have to wear an N95 mask. They just say, the most important thing is get everybody to wear a mask.”

But The Washington Post interviewed Linsey Marr, a Virginia Tech engineering professor who has researched mask effectiveness, and Marr does recommend the additional protection of double-masking.

Marr told The Post that without a medical-grade face covering (such as an N95 mask), people can get the best, simplest protection by wearing a cloth mask tightly on top of a surgical mask.