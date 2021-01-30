NC reports over 6,000 new cases, fourth straight day of over 100 deaths

North Carolina reported 6,168 new COVID-19 cases and 130 related deaths Saturday — marking four consecutive days of over 100 deaths from the virus.

There have now been 13 days of over 100 deaths this month as the state struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to Department of Health and Human Services data.

Though hospitalizations have continued to trend down — 2,833 from 3,453 one week ago — deaths in January have made up over a quarter of all deaths across the pandemic. As of Saturday, 9,287 people in North Carolina have died from the virus since it was first introduced to the state in March.

The new cases have brought the state’s running total to 752,627 cases since the pandemic began.

The percentage of tests returning positive as of Thursday was 8.4% — higher than the 5% officials have said is needed to curb the spread of the virus.

Vaccine distribution is underway across the state, where roll-out efforts this week moved N.C. from 40th to 22nd in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s ranking of states by number of first doses administered per 100,000 residents, the News and Observer reported Friday. The COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses to be fully effective.