COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 1

Pharmacy intern Angela Bishop, left, administers a coronavirus vaccine to Sheila Routh, 84, at Searstone Retirement Community in Cary Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 757,000

At least 757,526 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,335 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 4,899 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,168 reported the day before.

Forty-eight deaths were reported Sunday.

At least 2,782 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday, down from 2,833 reported on Saturday.

As of Friday, the latest day for which data are available, 8.5% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Experts weigh in on double masking

Many people are now wearing two face masks as new, more easily transmissible coronavirus variants are showing up in the U.S.

Health officials on Thursday reported North Carolina’s second case of a new coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom. The case was in Guilford County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t taken a stance on double masking but recommends that people wear cloth masks made of at least two layers that fit snugly over the mouth and nose.

Experts at the state health department told The News & Observer in an email that there is a scenario when double masking makes sense.

“While the efficacy of wearing two masks compared to one is currently unknown, it is recommended that masks have two or more layers, which can be achieved by doubling masks,” the state health department said. “If you do choose to double mask, make sure the masks cover your mouth and nose and that you can breathe comfortably through them.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told the “Today” show last week that wearing two masks “just makes common sense,” as it “likely would be more effective” in stopping transmission of the virus.

He said Wednesday the most important thing, however, is that people are wearing masks in the first place.

Wake, Durham counties to receive more vaccines

The Wake County health department will receive 3,900 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week — four times the amount it received last week.

Wake County had previously been allocated 975 first doses of the vaccine.

Johnna Sharpe, chief operating officer for Wake County, told The N&O on Saturday that the increase is consistent with the state’s new guidelines that take population into greater account when distributing the vaccine. Wake County is the largest in the state by population.

Durham County will receive 1,300 doses of the vaccine this week.

The county’s health department said last week it would temporarily stop making appointments for vaccinations because of limited supply.

A mass vaccination event was held over the weekend at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. It was expected to vaccinate 19,000 people. There will be follow-up events to give people their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines from Feb. 12 through Feb. 14 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 at Bank of America Stadium.

Novant Health has plans for two mass vaccination sites in Charlotte, but the hospital system says it needs more vaccines from the state before it can move forward.