COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 761,000

At least 761,302 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,342 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,776 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,899 the day before.

Seven deaths were reported Sunday, marking the first time since Nov. 28 that health officials reported fewer than 10 deaths in their daily update.

At least 2,781 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 2,797 reported on Sunday. The number of hospitalizations has been dropping steadily since mid-January.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data are available, 9.7% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 1 million vaccine doses administered

North Carolina has administered more than 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

As of Sunday, at least 795,929 first doses and 159,196 second doses have been administered statewide. Every first dose from the federal government has been administered. Including second doses, 81% of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

Walgreens and CVS are also administering the vaccine at long-term care facilities through a partnership with the federal government. At least 106,183 doses have been administered in North Carolina through that partnership as of Sunday.

About 56% of first doses allocated for long-term care facilities have been administered. Including second doses, about 36% have been administered.

More NC parents could get $335 grants

Parents who missed their chance at $335 checks for remote learning could get a second shot under a proposed bill filed Monday in the state Senate.

The bill would also expand rural broadband internet and provide personal protective equipment for schools. Senate Bill 36 would extend the application deadline for Extra Credit grants to May 31, The News & Observer reported.

Sen. Brent Jackson, a Sampson County Republican and chair of the Senate appropriations committee, is a lead sponsor of the bill. He previously told The N&O extending the application deadline would be one of the first priorities. The first deadline to apply was in October and was later extended to December. But there were still parents who didn’t apply.

“It’s only fair to give them the opportunity to apply for it,” Jackson told The N&O last month.

Weight-loss center invites clients for COVID vaccine

Structure House, which TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz once described as “one of the top weight loss centers in the country,” was allocated 40 doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the Durham County Department of Public Health.

Health officials qualified Structure House in Durham as a congregate living facility, The News & Observer reported.

The residential weight loss facility sent an email to alumni offering 40 vaccinations for people paying thousands of dollars for a month-long stay. It was sent the same day Durham County stopped making appointments for COVID-19 shots, citing a short supply.

Health department spokesperson Alecia Smith confirmed Structure House is a residential treatment facility under the state’s Group 1 prioritization of long-term care facilities.

“I explained what Structure House was, and they approved it,” Katie Rickel, chief executive officer at Structure House, told The N&O.

Johnston students return to in-person classes

One of the largest school districts in North Carolina reopened to students on Monday.







Thousands of Johnston County Schools students went back to campuses after an uptick in cases led the district to suspend in-person classes in December.







The Triangle area school system is allowing parents who don’t want their kids to go into the classroom to opt for virtual learning.











While some districts in the region are still doing fully remote learning, there’s building pressure for children to return to in-person classes. On Saturday, a group of about 100 people gathered near the Executive Mansion in Raleigh to call on Gov. Roy Cooper to reopen school buildings.

Duke using control hub to help plan for patients

To help manage hospital patients during the pandemic, Duke Health is using a screen-filled room that looks similar to an air traffic control center.

“It’s four big computer screens in the front and individual desks with folks with their own computers, each doing discreet tasks to make sure that we’re landing the planes, or the patients, on time,” said Mary Martin, Duke University Hospital’s chief operating officer, The News & Observer reported.

The CARE (Capacity Access Real-time Engagement) Hub is constantly tracking hospital bed availability as the coronavirus continues its spread. Martin said it has helped the hospital to determine when it needs to delay surgeries or make room for transfers from the emergency room.