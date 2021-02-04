COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 4

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

NC reports record single-day death toll

At least 776,307 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,578 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 12,079 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,926 the day before. Health officials said Wednesday’s case count was “inflated” due to clinic test results from December and January that were not reported in the past.

On Wednesday, 169 deaths were reported. That’s the highest single-day death toll in the state since the start of the pandemic.

At least 2,706 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, down from 2,741 reported on Tuesday. The number of hospitalizations has been dropping steadily since mid-January.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data are available, 14% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Wake will return for in-person classes in 2 weeks

The Wake County school board voted Tuesday to allow students to return for in-person instruction the week of Feb. 15.

PreK-3 students and K-12 special education students will return for daily in-person classes, while students in grades 4 through 12 will rotate between in-person and online classes, The News & Observer reported. It will be the first time Wake high school students have had in-person instruction in almost a year.

“In order for a district to be proactive, we have to take some steps forward, and it’s a scary step,” said board member Monika Johnson-Hostler. “It’s a step that I can certainly tell you isn’t a step that I’m making lightly or with ease.“

Frontline workers could get vaccine within weeks

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said the state could begin vaccinating frontline workers within a month.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and people ages 65 and older. The next group of eligible recipients includes front-line essential workers such as law enforcement officers, teachers, grocery store employees and TSA workers under Phase 3.

COVID-19 vaccines could be made available to that group, which encompasses a large number of people, “at some point in the next month at the latest,” Harris said Wednesday, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“We’re not talking about June or July,” she said. “We’re talking probably more March, April time frame.”

COVID-19 testing slows in Charlotte amid vaccine buzz

Testing for the coronavirus in Charlotte has slowed as more individuals concern themselves with getting the vaccine.

There have been an average of 4,600 COVID-19 tests administered daily in Mecklenburg County, far below the historically-high demand for tests before and after Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Charlotte Observer reported. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said she wasn’t sure why it has slowed down but said it might be because residents are more concerned with getting vaccinated.

Fewer testing means limited data on the number of people who may be infected with the virus but are not showing any symptoms, according to the Observer.

“We know that there’s still quite a few people who are being infected in our community who are asymptomatic and not seeking testing,” Harris said. “We know that there are a number of people who aren’t responsive (to contact tracing calls) and don’t know that they’ve necessarily been exposed, and aren’t taking testing.”

Walgreens to offer vaccines at 300 NC stores

Starting next week, Walgreens will offer COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina.

Through its participation in a federal partnership, the pharmacy chain said it will begin Moderna vaccinations in the state on Feb. 12.

Walgreens said it expects to get 31,200 vaccines and bring them to 300 sites across North Carolina. The company chose the locations “based on the medically underserved nature of the surrounding area and CDC social vulnerability index scores,” The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine can schedule an appointment on the Walgreens website. Those eligible include residents ages 65 and older, health care workers who have contact with patients and people who work or live in long-term care centers.

1 in 3 inmates test positive at NC prison

Almost 35% of COVID-19 tests from inmates came back positive at a North Carolina prison, data show.

Wake Correctional Center, a men’s minimum security facility in Raleigh, reported 119 active coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Statewide, prison officials reported 555 active infections and 1.9% of tests returning positive.

Jonathan Brooks, who is in custody at Wake Correctional Center, said he tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t think the facility was fast enough in curbing the virus’ spread.

“Their negligence has allowed us to be infected,” he said. “They make me feel like my life means nothing to them.”

Brad Deen, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, told the N&O in an email that his agency had protocols “based on medical and epidemiological best practices.”

“The N.C. Department of Public Safety and the Division of Adult Correction/Juvenile Justice take seriously the health and safety of our staff, the people in our custody and the public at large,” Deen said. “We have worked diligently to keep COVID-19 out of our facilities, to monitor for the virus and, when there is a positive test result, to keep anyone who has been exposed from exposing others.”