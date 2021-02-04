NC DHHS reports 150 COVID-19 deaths, the second straight day of 150 deaths or more

North Carolina reported 150 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the second consecutive day that the state has reported 150 deaths or more.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported a pandemic daily high of 169 deaths.

The previous high of reported deaths in a day was on Dec. 30, when the state reported 155.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 97 deaths per day in its daily COVID-19 update.

January was the deadliest month of the pandemic as DHHS reported 2,587 deaths across the state.

The deaths reported each day do not necessarily occur on the date reported, but are typically reported within hours up to a few days, according to DHHS. Reported dates of death can change as more information becomes available.

DHHS reported 5,495 new cases on Thursday, an increase of over 1,300 from Wednesday.

It’s the first time since Saturday that daily new case count has been over 5,000.

Statewide hospitalizations dropped by 76 to 2,630 with 95% of hospitals reporting, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s the ninth straight day that hospitalizations have decreased.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.