COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 7

Gov. Roy Cooper puts on a mask after speaking during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 791,000

At least 791,521 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 9,926 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 4,172 new COVID-19 cases, down from 5,547 reported the day before.

Eighty-five additional deaths were reported Saturday. Deaths do not all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 2,468 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday, down from 2,523 on Friday. The number of hospitalizations has been dropping steadily since mid-January.

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data are available, 7.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Churches address vaccine inequity

On Saturday, a partnership between WakeMed and Wake County Public Health delivered 1,700 COVID-19 vaccines to 16 churches and a community center in Southeast Raleigh in an attempt to overcome transportation and other equity concerns surrounding vaccination.

North Carolina, like many states, has struggled with equity while rolling out the vaccine.

White people so far make up 80.3% of those who have received a first dose of the vaccine as of Feb. 4 while accounting for 70.5% of the state’s population. Black people have received 12.6% of first doses but represent 23.1% of North Carolina’s population, and Hispanic people account for 2.3% of those who have received first doses but make up 9.8% of the state’s population.

Churches and community centers have recruited people who may not otherwise be able to access the vaccine, used trusted messengers for those worries about the shot and reached out directly to those who may not be able to figure out an online registration process.

“We do not see that we are vaccinating our African-American, our Hispanic community, our Native American community at the same rate we are vaccinating our white community, and that means we have work to do,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the state health department said during a fireside chat with Rev. William Barber II on Tuesday.

UNC fans celebrate despite pandemic

Hundreds of UNC fans flooded Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after a 91-87 win over rival Duke on Saturday night. Many were not wearing masks, and the crowd size remained steady in the hour after the game.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz has said there will be consequences.

“I know many Tar Heels enjoy rushing Franklin Street to celebrate a big win, but we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and COVID doesn’t take a break for the Duke game,” he tweeted Saturday night. ”We will investigate this incident and work with local authorities to pursue consequences.”

COVID relief budget includes teacher, college staff bonuses

Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget recommendations for COVID-19 relief include one-time bonuses for educators.

The plan would give $2,500 to teachers and principals, $1,500 to non-certified school personnel in public K-12 schools and $2,000 to employees in community colleges and the UNC system, The News & Observer reported.

“These teachers and school personnel are the only state employees who did not get raises the last two years, and we need this boost to help keep them on board and reward their hard work,” Cooper said at a press conference on Thursday.

Young, healthy adults dying more often from COVID in Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County saw an 80% increase in the percentage of total deaths from COVID-19 in January as compared to October among healthy younger people and adults, according to a new Charlotte Observer analysis of public health data.

In mid-October, spread of the coronavirus was low.

January was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Mecklenburg County. The month saw a higher rate of deaths among adults under 40 and those without underlying health conditions, according to the data analysis.

Adults ages 20-39 still account for just 1.64% of all county deaths — but that is a roughly 50% jump since mid-October, based on data published by Mecklenburg County Public Health on Friday.

Health experts say a lack of information about such deaths makes it difficult to know why the seemingly healthy adults under 40 couldn’t recover from respiratory ailments.

Spectrum Center in Charlotte to be a vaccination site

The Spectrum Center in North Carolina is set to host a mass clinic for administering COVID-19 vaccines.

The venue, home to the Charlotte Hornets, will offer shots to people ages 65 and older, Novant Health says.

The provider said the clinic scheduled for Feb. 13 is near public transportation and parking, allowing residents to have increased access to vaccines. Smaller vaccine clinics are also planned to target “marginalized communities who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Large-scale vaccination events recently have been held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bank of America Stadium, home to the Carolina Panthers.