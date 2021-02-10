COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

NC death toll surpasses 10,000

At least 802,065 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10,046 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 2,786 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,084 reported the day before.

Fifty-five additional deaths were added to the total Tuesday. Deaths don’t occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 2,374 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up by four from the day before. It’s the first time the state reported an increase in statewide hospitalizations since Jan. 29.

As of Sunday, the latest day for which data are available, 9.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Senate passes bill requiring in-person learning option

The state Senate voted 29-15 on Tuesday in favor of a bill requiring public K-12 schools to give some in-person instruction.

Republicans and two Democrats voted to pass the bill, which now moves to the state House of Representatives.

Under the bill, school districts would be required to offer a full-time, in-person instruction option — known as Plan A — to students with special needs, and either Plan A or Plan B, which requires 6 feet of social distancing, to all students.

Republicans and Democrats in the Senate have agreed students should return to in-person learning as soon as possible but disagree on when that should be, The News & Observer reported.

Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga County Republican and co-chair of the Senate education committee, said last week remote learning has resulted in learning loss for some students and is making kids more anxious and depressed. But some Democrats expressed concern over allowing middle and high school students to go back under Plan A, which has minimal social distancing.

Oral drug could be used to prevent, treat COVID-19 infections

An oral drug tested by researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill has shown to be “extremely effective” at preventing and treating COVID-19 infections, according to a study published Tuesday in the scientific journal Nature.

The drug, EIDD-2801, was tested on human lung tissue implanted in mice and prevented the virus from reproducing.

“This is something that is giving us hope that there might be an alternative that can be available in addition to the vaccine to help with the pandemic,” J. Victor Garcia, the director of UNC’s International Center for the Advancement of Translational Science and the paper’s senior author, told The News & Observer.

EIDD-2801 would not take the place of vaccines because it does not offer long-term protection. But it could be helpful in long-term care facilities to curb the course of someone’s illness while also preventing infection in those around them.

Company that makes remdesivir to add NC jobs

A biotechnology company that makes the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir is adding almost 300 jobs in the Raleigh area.

California-based Gilead Sciences plans to bring the workers to a Wake County office in the next two years, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

The N.C. Economic Investment Committee approved a nearly $10 million incentive package, which requires Gilead to reach specific milestones for investment and hiring.

“We are eager to welcome many of the highly talented, highly skilled people who live in the Research Triangle region to work with us as we seek to advance new medicines for people with unmet medical needs,” Andrew Dickinson, chief financial officer for the company, said in a statement.

Charlotte receives COVID-19 relief funds

The Charlotte City Council on Monday directed $27 million in federal relief money to help with housing costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The RAMPCLT program is expected to help 15,000 customers pay utilities and 5,300 households with rent. Residents who are eligible include those with a risk of losing housing and those experiencing pandemic-related income losses, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Applications for housing assistance opened Tuesday, and program information is outlined at rampclt.com.

UNC apologizes after video of maskless players surfaces

The UNC men’s basketball team apologized in a joint statement on Tuesday after two Tar Heel players were seen not wearing masks in a video celebrating their win over Duke.

“Our intention was to celebrate privately within our group,” players and managers said in the statement. “Unfortunately, we allowed several friends who are not members of the team to join the gathering. We were inside and not wearing masks, which were mistakes. We apologize for not adhering to the University’s and athletic department’s guidelines and apologize to Coach Williams and his staff for not stepping forward when he first addressed it with us on Sunday. We have worked too hard for eight months doing the right things to make those kinds of mistakes at this point in the season.”

The apology comes after personnel from UNC and the University of Miami Hurricanes decided to postpone their game Monday night. The schools “mutually concluded the game could not move forward today,” the ACC said in a news release.

Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said a video showing UNC players Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot with no masks at a gathering led to the postponement, the Miami Herald reported.

UNC leaders on Monday also continued to share their disappointment after about 1,000 people crowded Franklin Street last weekend to celebrate the Tar Heels’ win over Duke.

“As of Monday morning, Student Conduct has received more than 300 referrals since Saturday night,” said Amy Johnson, vice chancellor for student affairs.

NC not prioritizing teacher vaccinations now

North Carolina is prioritizing people ages 65 and older before giving COVID-19 vaccines to teachers.

The state has limited doses of the vaccine, and it could take a “few weeks” until teachers and other frontline workers can get their shots, according to Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We want to get people 65 and older vaccinated because that’s where we’re seeing 83% of the deaths right now in North Carolina from COVID-19,” Gov. Roy Cooper said last week.

Advocacy groups have pushed Cooper to give school workers higher spots in the vaccine line. Some North Carolina school districts have partnered with health departments to get their employees vaccinated.

In Charlotte, an upcoming vaccination clinic is set to include some teachers from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health, said the hospital system is teaming up with the district to identify teachers ages 65 and older.

The vaccine event, scheduled for Saturday at the Spectrum Center, isn’t accepting appointments from the general public, The Charlotte Observer reported.