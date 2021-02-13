Coronavirus

NC reports over 4,000 new COVID cases, fourth day of fewer hospitalizations

North Carolina reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, and marked a fourth day in a row of fewer hospitalizations from the virus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 2,101 people were hospitalized, down from 2,151 the day before. It’s the lowest number of hospitalizations the state has seen since Dec. 3. The report is based on reporting from 97% of hospitals.

The state reported that 10,453 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That’s 77 more than had been reported on Friday, but the deaths are not all reported on the day they occur. DHHS updates its data on deaths as it receives information from across the state. As of Saturday, the day with the highest recorded deaths was Jan. 4, with 112 deaths reported.

As of Thursday, 6.5% of tests were coming back positive. That’s higher than the 5% figure the state has said is needed to curb the spread of the virus.

Here are other COVID-19 statistics released Saturday, including changes from the day before:

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

A total of 1,631,488 doses have been administered in the state.

