COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 14

Gov. Roy Cooper puts on a mask after speaking during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 818,000

At least 818,724 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10,453 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 4,130 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,128 reported the day before.

Seventy-seven deaths were reported Saturday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

As of Saturday, 2,101 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus, down from 2,151 reported on Friday. Saturday’s hospitalizations were the lowest reported since Dec. 3.

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data are available, 6.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the percentage should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state reports more than 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Orange County EMTs help with vaccinations

Orange County health officials have vastly expanded the number of people who can help administer COVID-19 vaccines by recruiting emergency medical technicians.

Community paramedic Katie Benedyk told The News & Observer it can take up to 100 people, including volunteers handling traffic and paperwork, to vaccine 160 people at the county’s COVID-19 drive-thru clinic.

EMTs require less training for their jobs than paramedics, and the state only allows them give shots when patients are experiencing an allergic reaction or an overdose, The N&O reports.

But given a “tremendous” shortage of paramedics nationwide, Joseph Grover, Orange County Emergency Services medical director, submitted a plan in September to the state EMS office to use EMTs from Emergency Services, the South Orange Rescue Squad and rural fire departments to administer vaccines.

“From my perspective, it seems almost counterintuitive that, on the one hand, you’re telling me that we train our EMS providers how to give an intramuscular injection for the sickest of the sick patients, but we can’t train them to administer a medication for the patient who’s requesting a vaccine and is well,” Grover told The N&O.

This comes as Gov. Roy Cooper recently issued an executive order letting counties recruit licensed dentists, retired and out-of-state licensed health care workers and advanced medical students, in addition to skilled but unlicensed volunteers, to administer the vaccine.

Davidson College issues plea after 3 British variant COVID cases

Davidson College urged students on Friday to stop hanging out in small indoor groups without masks on, just days after reporting that three students contracted the more contagious British coronavirus variant.

Close contacts of the three students were quarantined when the students first tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

“Our contact tracing and quarantine has been working effectively, and many of our positive test results are coming from students already quarantined away from the rest of campus,” an online post by the college said.

Davidson College officials said they can trace “nearly all of the viral spread to unmasked activity.”

“Very small numbers can lead to significant spread: 3 people take their masks off in a room and soon 9 people test positive and 23 people are in quarantine,” college officials said.