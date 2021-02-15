COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 15

Pharmacy intern Angela Bishop, left, administers a coronavirus vaccine to Sheila Routh, 84, at Searstone Retirement Community in Cary Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 821,000

At least 821,894 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10,491 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 3,170 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,130 reported the day before.

Thirty-eight deaths were reported Sunday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

As of Sunday, 1,989 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus, a decrease of 112 from the day before.

As of Friday, the latest date for which data are available, 6.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the percentage should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, health officials say.

Orange County EMTs help with vaccinations

Orange County health officials have vastly expanded the number of people who can help administer COVID-19 vaccines by recruiting emergency medical technicians.

Community paramedic Katie Benedyk told The News & Observer it can take up to 100 people, including volunteers handling traffic and paperwork, to vaccinate about 160 people per hour at the county’s COVID-19 drive-thru clinic.

Joseph Grover, Orange County Emergency Services medical director, submitted a plan in September to the state EMS office to use EMTs from Emergency Services, the South Orange Rescue Squad and rural fire departments to administer vaccines.

“From my perspective, it seems almost counterintuitive that, on the one hand, you’re telling me that we train our EMS providers how to give an intramuscular injection for the sickest of the sick patients, but we can’t train them to administer a medication for the patient who’s requesting a vaccine and is well,” Grover told The N&O.

This comes as Gov. Roy Cooper recently issued an executive order letting counties recruit licensed dentists, retired and out-of-state licensed health care workers and advanced medical students, in addition to skilled but unlicensed volunteers, to administer the vaccine.

Davidson College issues plea after 3 British variant COVID cases

Davidson College urged students on Friday to stop hanging out in small indoor groups without wearing masks, just days after reporting that three students contracted the more contagious British coronavirus variant.

Close contacts of the three students were quarantined when the students first tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

“Our contact tracing and quarantine has been working effectively, and many of our positive test results are coming from students already quarantined away from the rest of campus,” an online post by the college said.

Davidson College officials said they can trace “nearly all of the viral spread to unmasked activity.”

“Very small numbers can lead to significant spread: 3 people take their masks off in a room and soon 9 people test positive and 23 people are in quarantine,” college officials said.