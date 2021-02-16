COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 16

Vivian Johnson, 94, of Littleton, receives the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine at UNC’s Friday Center in Chapel Hill Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 824,000

At least 824,352 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10,501 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,458 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,170 reported the day before.

Ten deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,941 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday — the lowest number since the end of November.

As of Saturday, the latest date for which data are available, 7.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the percentage should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, health officials say.

Inmate dies of COVID-19

An inmate from Craggy Correctional Center near Asheville who had tested positive for the coronavirus died at Central Prison in Raleigh, state officials said Monday.

The man, whose name was not publicly released, was in his mid-70s and had underlying health conditions.

He tested positive for the virus on Dec. 16 and was hospitalized Dec. 28. He was then transferred to the hospital at Central Prison on Jan. 14 and died Saturday, officials say.

The Department of Public Safety reports 296 active COVID-19 cases and says 45 inmates have died of the virus.

Two other inmates at the federal prison complex in Butner died from coronavirus complications this month, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Abdul-Aziz Rashid Muhammad, 64, died Feb. 9 after testing positive Jan. 13, and William Ray Wooten, 70, died Feb. 3 after testing positive on Jan. 7. Both had been hospitalized.