COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 18

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 829,000

At least 829,507 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10,670 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 3,167 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,988 reported the day before.

At least 108 deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,954 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, down from 1,973 the day before.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data are available, 7.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the percentage should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

School reopening bill goes to the governor

The North Carolina House voted 76-42 on Wednesday to pass a bill that would require the state’s K-12 public school districts to offer in-person learning.

The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper.

Republican lawmakers who pushed for the bill cited the impact of remote learning on students’ mental health and the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under a revised version of the bill, school districts will have to include plans for alternative work assignments for teachers at high risk for COVID-19.

The state House and Senate passed the bill with enough votes to override a veto, which requires a super majority. According to The News & Observer, both chambers had enough Democrats vote in favor of the bill to allow for a super majority.

The governor, who is a Democrat, could also let the bill become law after 10 days without his signature.

Wake works to offer vaccines in marginalized communities

Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria said Wednesday the county is working with local leaders to get the coronavirus vaccine to marginalized communities.

“We can’t just wait for the community to come to us. We have to go out into the community,” he said.

The initiatives include partnering with WakeMed to offer vaccinations at 16 churches and a community center within the 27610 ZIP code in Southeast Raleigh. At least 64% of people who live in the ZIP code are Black, according to U.S. Census records.

About 1,700 people received first doses through the event, The News & Observer reported. Those individuals are slated to receive a second dose in three weeks.

Roughly 7,000 people on wait list for vaccines in Charlotte area

A list of people waiting to get COVID-19 vaccines in the Charlotte area has grown to about 7,000.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris on Monday said there could be even more people waiting for their turn to get shots.

Most people on the list work in the teaching field, a group eligible to start vaccine appointments on Feb. 24.

Wake students return to classrooms

In Wake County, many high schoolers on Wednesday returned to their campuses for the first time in months.

Some middle and elementary school students also came back to school buildings this week after the district switched to remote learning for parts of January and February, The News & Observer reported.

Just over half of the district’s 161,000 students are signed up for face-to-face classes this semester, while others are participating in the Virtual Academy program.

Ice storms could delay vaccine shipments

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned COVID-19 vaccine shipments to North Carolina could be delayed as ice storms strike a large part of the country.

The warning was sent Tuesday, according to an email from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Widespread ice storms are forecast this week across the U.S., including parts of North Carolina, The News & Observer reported.

As of Tuesday, more than 1.1 million first doses and 730,000 second doses have arrived in North Carolina.

About 1.1 million first doses and 513,000 second doses have been administered.