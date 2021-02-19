Can mouthwash be a tool to fight COVID? UNC Dental school wants to find out.

Can mouthwash help limit someone’s chances of spreading COVID-19 to others? UNC-Chapel Hill’s Adams School of Dentistry is launching a clinical trial this month to find out.

So far, laboratory tests have shown commercially available mouthwashes can kill the virus that causes COVID-19. And although there is no clinical evidence that mouthwash can prevent the transmission of the virus, both the American Dental Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the use of mouthwashes before oral procedures.

UNC hopes its study can reveal that evidence, along with which types of mouthwashes are most effective.

“What we don’t know is how well this works in practice,” said Dr. Jennifer Webster-Cyriaque, a professor at UNC’s dental school and in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the School of Medicine.

“Doing this (study) will allow us to determine the efficacy,” she added, “and say, ‘OK, in this more rigorous study, here’s what we have found that works well.’”

If the trials are positive, mouthwash could become another “tool in the arsenal” for fighting COVID-19, Webster-Cyriaque said in a telephone interview.

“We are becoming much more diligent as a society, but there are times in restaurant settings or other social settings where people may go without a mask,” she said. “This might just help fill the gaps.”

COVID-19 can easily spread when someone infected coughs, sings, talks or sneezes within close contact of someone. But if their viral load in their mouth is reduced, then it may be possible to reduce transmission.

However, COVID-19 also can spread from the nose.

“The mouth will not provide the complete picture, but (mouthwash) may get to the back of the throat, which is shared with the nose,” Webster-Cyriaque said.

Recruiting trial participants

UNC hopes to enroll people in the trial that have tested positive for COVID-19 within seven days of participating. The school is still actively recruiting people for the trial.

The plan is to measure how much of the virus is in a participant’s saliva before and after using mouthwash. Researchers would then collect and test their saliva every 15 minutes for up to an hour, measuring how long a reduction in their viral load or infectivity lasts.

The trial will include a variety of types of mouthwashes, including ones with antiseptic ingredients like cethylpyridinium chloride or ethanol, such as Listerine and Colgate Optic White, UNC said.

Dr. Laura Jacox, an orthodontist and oral health sciences researcher, said they hope to identify which mouthwash hits the “sweet spot” between being most effective against the virus and being tolerated by the body.

Jacox added that using mouthwash could also potentially limit the spread of other viruses, like the common cold and influenza, so there could be long-range benefits from the study.

Researchers hope to collect all of their samples for the trial by May, which might allow them to publish results in June or July, Jacox said.

But in the meantime, Jacox said she is already using mouthwash herself and having her patients rinse before she sees them at a private practice where she works.

“I convinced the other orthodontist to have everyone rinsing with mouthwash,” she said in a telephone interview. “I hope this becomes standard of care to reduce other viral loads.”

