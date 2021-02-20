COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 836,000

At least 836,650 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 10,820 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 3,227 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,916 reported the day before.

Fifty-four deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,780 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 1,892 the day before. Friday marked state’s lowest patient count since before Thanksgiving.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available, 5.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the percentage should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, more than 1.1 million first doses and 730,000 second doses have arrived in North Carolina. About all of the first doses and 630,000 second doses have been administered.

Can mouthwash can help limit COVID-19 spread?

Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill are launching a clinical trial to figure out if mouthwash can help fight against COVID-19.

While test results show mouthwashes have the potential to kill the virus that causes the disease, clinical evidence hasn’t revealed whether they can stop the virus’ transmission. In its research, Adams School of Dentistry wants to figure out if mouthwashes can limit the spread and determine which are the most effective, The News & Observer reported Friday.

“What we don’t know is how well this works in practice,” said Dr. Jennifer Webster-Cyriaque, a professor in the dental school and the Department of Microbiology and Immunology. “Doing this (study) will allow us to determine the efficacy and say, ‘OK, in this more rigorous study, here’s what we have found that works well.’”

Durham students to return to in-person learning

Durham Public Schools will welcome students back into classrooms next month, reversing plans that had called for remote learning for the rest of the academic year.

School oard members voted 5-2 in favor of the plan, which was discussed after a bill that would require school districts to offer face-to-face instruction passed the General Assembly.

The plan calls for elementary school students to start coming back to campuses on March 15. Students who have special needs or are in other grade levels are scheduled to come back in the days that follow.