COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Death toll nears 11,000

At least 844,770 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 10,934 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,133 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,541 reported the day before.

Eight deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,567 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 1,647 on Sunday.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data was available, 6.1% of COVID-19 tests came back positive. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

Health officials on Monday reported more than 1.2 million first doses and more than 676,000 second doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in North Carolina.

Charlotte has time before reaching herd immunity

It could take time before the Charlotte area reaches “herd immunity” against COVID-19.

Three months into the state’s vaccine rollout, only about 4.3% of people in Mecklenburg County have received the recommended two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, data show. But health experts say the area could reach herd immunity when 65% to 85% of residents get vaccinated against the disease, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“We’re going to begin to see successes the closer that we get to that target threshold,” said Amber D’Souza, epidemiology professor at Johns Hopkins University. “We will see exponential (case) decreases where things begin to go in the right direction and get under control, but the higher we get the vaccination rates, the better those outcomes are.”

Meanwhile, people across the state who have chronic illnesses are waiting for their turns to get the vaccine. While early plans had that group among the first to get shots, many are now pushed to the phase just before the general population, the Observer reported Monday.

Triangle cases show downward trend

New caseloads and average positive test rates continue to drop in the Triangle.

Durham, Orange and Wake counties saw those figures go down for the second straight week, The News & Observer reported.

The 14-day average positive test rates were 5.6% in Durham County, 1.2% in Orange County and 6% in Wake County as of Friday, data show. All of the counties had fewer cases compared to the previous week.