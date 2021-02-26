COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in NC on Feb. 26

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

NC hits below 5% positive

At least 852,981 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,137 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 3,351 new COVID-19 cases, up from 3,346 reported the day before.

On Thursday, 63 deaths were reported. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,498 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, down from 1,530 on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data was available, 4.5% of COVID-19 tests came back positive. It’s the first time since Sept. 24 that the positivity rate has been below 5%, which health officials have said is the target rate.

Relaxed COVID rules start at 5 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s new coronavirus order that lifts the 10 p.m. curfew and allows bars to reopen indoors at reduced capacity goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

Cooper announced Wednesday he was easing statewide restrictions, citing a decline in case numbers as vaccinations continue to climb.

“When it comes to easing some restrictions, we’re depending on people to be responsible,” he said.

The order allows bars to reopen indoors at 30% capacity, larger gatherings and more sports fans to attend games. It will remain in effect until March 26 and does not lift the statewide mask mandate.

UNC will allow fans again

UNC-Chapel Hill announced Thursday it will welcome men’s basketball fans for the last two regular season home games — including its match-up against Duke on March 6.

The announcement comes after Gov. Roy Cooper loosened restrictions on indoor and outdoor sports venues Wednesday.

UNC won’t sell seats for its upcoming games against Florida State and the Duke Blue Devils, The News & Observer reported. Instead, the university plans to reserve 75% of its seats, or about 2,400, for students through the lottery system.

The remaining 800 tickets will go to family members of players and coaches, UNC hospitals health care workers and Rams Club members.

“It’ll definitely be great just to have fans come in and watch our game and cheer us on,” freshman guard R.J. Davis said. “It definitely brings a different type of energy into the building.”

NC to release 3,500 people from state prisons

Over the next six months, North Carolina will release 3,500 people from state prisons earlier than their scheduled release dates as part of a settlement over prison conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the agreement, the lawsuit will be paused for 180 days while officials work to meet certain promises — including releasing at least 1,500 people within 90 days, The News & Observer reported. The timeline starts once the court grants the request to pause proceedings.

The settlement comes a year after Gov. Roy Cooper, N.C. Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks and others were accused of not doing enough to protect the prison population in North Carolina from the coronavirus.

“This settlement agreement will play a critical role in quickly reducing the prison population during the time period when it is most needed and will have the most impact,” said Whitley Carpenter, staff attorney at Forward Justice.

Durham reports first COVID variant

Durham County health officials reported the first known B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday. The B.1.1.7 variant is the more contagious strain that originated in the United Kingdom.

Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins said the case was not unexpected, given several other cases have already been identified in North Carolina. There are currently 37 known cases in the state, The News & Observer reported.

The person in Durham County with the variant is in isolation, and contacts have been identified, the health department said.

Mecklenburg loosens park restrictions

Coronavirus restrictions at Mecklenburg County parks will loosen Friday, just as the statewide modified stay-at-home order lifts.

A directive that closed parks, greenways and nature preserves at dusk will expire, allowing outdoor park and recreation services to resume, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“While the number of cases has decreased and vaccine has become available, that does not mean we are out of the woods yet,” Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said in a statement. “Everyone must continue to practice the 3 Ws and avoid gatherings with individuals they do not live with to continue the improvement in metrics and keep our community healthy and safe.”

The three Ws, often touted by health experts, encourage people to wash their hands, wear a mask and watch for 6 feet of distance.

Patients want vaccine from primary care doctors

Primary care physicians in North Carolina have received little to no vaccine doses from the state — and some are saying it’s a mistake to leave them out.

“Patients have a relationship, a long-term, intricate, intimate relationship with their physicians, especially their primary care physicians,” said Tryon Medical CEO Dr. Dale Owen. “And that’s really important to them. They rely on their guidance. ... That has been forgotten in this process.”

State Treasurer Dale Folwell has also urged state health officials to move vaccine doses “out of the expensive hospital environment,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

Many patients, particularly those who are older, would prefer to get the coronavirus vaccine from their primary care physician, Owen said, citing difficulty signing up with a new health system and a lack of reliable internet.

“At least half of my patients say that they’re waiting for us to get it before they get it from anywhere,” he told The Observer.