COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in NC on Feb. 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Test rate stays below 5% positive

At least 855,905 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,186 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 2,924 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,351 reported the day before.

On Friday, 49 deaths were reported. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,465 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 1,498 on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data was available, 4.7% of COVID-19 tests came back positive. It’s the second day in a row the positivity rate has been below 5%, which health officials have said is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

Cooper vetoes schools reopening bill

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Friday that would have required North Carolina’s public schools to offer in-person instruction.

“As written, the bill threatens public health just as North Carolina strives to emerge from the pandemic. Therefore, I veto the bill,” Cooper said.

Under the bill, schools would be required to reopen the first weekday 15 days after it comes law. It was passed by state legislators and sent to Cooper on Feb. 17, The News & Observer reported. The governor had 10 days to take action.

Both the House and the Senate will have to override his veto for the bill to become law.

Durham weighs delaying in-person start date

The Durham Public Schools Board of Education discussed Thursday bringing students back for in-person instruction four weeks later than planned.

The board approved reopening classrooms on March 15 last week, but some board members now say they want to give teachers more time to get vaccinated. The discussion was tabled until Gov. Roy Cooper decides on Senate Bill 37, which would require local districts to offer in-person instruction, The News & Observer reported. Cooper vetoed the bill late Friday.

Board member Natalie Beyer said March 15 wasn’t really the board’s choice.

“I think we’ve picked this date because the General Assembly picked this date. This wasn’t the Durham date,” she told The N&O. “I really appreciate the work that we put towards vaccinations, but I hear very much that our community would support, and our parents would support our teachers having the chance to be fully vaccinated before coming back in person.”

A special meeting has been called for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, to resume discussions.

Feds launch mass vaccination site in NC

White House officials announced Friday a mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open in Greensboro — one of 18 sites nationwide.

The site will open March 10 and will be able to vaccinate as many as 3,000 people a day, federal officials said. March 10 is also when Gov. Roy Cooper has planned for all of North Carolina’s front-line essential workers — including agricultural workers, firefighters and police officers — to become eligible for the vaccine.

“This federally supported vaccine center will help North Carolina get more shots in arms and assist us in reaching more underserved communities,” Cooper said in a statement.

The site will be at the Four Seasons Centre and will be appointment-only for at least the first eight weeks, The News & Observer reported.