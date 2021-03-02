NC reports fewest new daily COVID-19 cases since October

North Carolina reported 1,239 new COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday, the fewest reported in a day since Oct. 19.

Over the last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported an average of 2,446 new cases per day. That average has decreased over the last several weeks from the pandemic high of 8,654 reported on Jan. 12.

DHHS reported 1,353 hospitalizations statewide Tuesday, a slight increase from the 1,329 reported on Monday.

Prior to Tuesday though, hospitalizations had decreased for 12 straight days. Overall, hospitalizations have decreased from the pandemic high of 3,990 that DHHS reported on Jan. 14.

DHHS has added 34 deaths to the state’s coronavirus death toll. As of Tuesday, 11,288 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 120 people died. The number of deaths assigned to that date has increased by 20 since the end of January.

Since the new year, 3,614 people have died due to the virus in North Carolina, according to the latest DHHS data.

Among COVID-19 tests reported Sunday, the latest day with available data, 5.7% were positive.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus. The state has met that mark three out of the past six days with available data.

But over the week before Sunday, the average percent positive per day is still above the goal at 5.2%.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 863,409 (+1,239)

Deaths: 11,288 (+34)

Tests: 10,311,881 (+20,399)

People hospitalized: 1,353 (+24)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 334 (-4)

Available ICU beds: 585 (-55)

Available inpatient beds: 5,743 (-444)

Patients on ventilators: 957 (+54)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

First doses arrived: 1,475,370

First doses administered: 1,464,798 (99%)

Second doses arrived: 1,030,825

Second doses administered: 855,681 (83%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 145,900

First doses administered: 121,949 (84%)

Second doses arrived: 145,900

Second doses administered: 84,014 (58%)

Across the state, a total of 2,526,442 doses have been administered. As of Monday, 939,695 North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, having received second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.