Coronavirus

Judge dismisses parents’ lawsuit over CMS making kids learn at home during COVID

A Mecklenburg County judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools by parents who wanted their children to learn in-class rather than remotely during the pandemic.

Several parents filed the lawsuit in September. They said remote learning hurts students with special needs, students from low-income households and those without computers at home. Remote learning also presented safety concerns for students, according to the lawsuit.

Superior Court Judge Karen Eady-Williams ruled the parents failed to show how such learning hurt their children’s education and how it presented safety issues, according to a copy of the judge’s dismal form.

