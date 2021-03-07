COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in NC on March 7

Secretary of the NC Department Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen puts on a a mask after speaking during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 872,000

At least 872,176 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,502 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,027 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 2,093 new cases reported the day before.

Fifty-six coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,179 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday, down from 1,226 reported on Friday.

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data are available, 4.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 1 million people in North Carolina have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday. A total of 2.7 million doses have been administered statewide.

Crowd gathers after UNC, Duke game despite warning

Roughly 500 people gathered on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after North Carolina’s win over Duke on Saturday.

The town of Chapel Hill’s emergency management coordinator had released a statement earlier in the week reminding residents of restrictions on gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Governor Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 crowd limits prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people outdoors due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus,” the statement said. “In fact, the Governor’s decision to stick to 50 people outdoors while loosening other restrictions should be a clear message about its importance. We must adhere to these public health guidelines to continue this important battle we’ve all been in for nearly a year.”

About 50 police officers were there Saturday.

This was the second time this year UNC fans have rushed Franklin after a win over Duke. One Feb. 6, more than 1,000 people blocked the road in Chapel Hill, prompting the police and town to prepare more for Saturday’s game.

Burr, Tillis vote against $1.9 trillion relief package

North Carolina Republican Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis voted against final passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which passed the U.S. Senate along party lines, 50-49, on Saturday.

The bill — which includes $1,400 stimulus checks for many Americans, an extension of federal unemployment benefits and funding for state and local governments to distribute the vaccine, among other aspects — will now go to the U.S. House of Representatives for final passage after being changed in the Senate.

Republicans have argued the package is too costly and not targeted enough.

“My Democratic colleagues pushed their partisan spending bill through the Senate and put an end to the bipartisan spirit of COVID relief that produced results over the past year. I am disappointed the Congressional Democrats and the Biden Administration chose this path,” Tillis said in a statement after the vote.

North Carolina Democratic Party chair Bobbie Richardson criticized Tillis’s and Burr’s vote in a statement Saturday

“Thom Tillis and Richard Burr have once again put politics over helping North Carolinians struggling during the pandemic,” the statement said. “From putting checks in the pockets of families, to providing funding for vaccines, schools, and small businesses, the American Rescue Plan is urgently necessary and incredibly popular. It’s exactly what North Carolina needs during this crisis.”

Judge dismisses remote learning lawsuit against CMS

A Mecklenburg County judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools by parents who wanted their students to learn in-person instead of remotely during the pandemic.

The suit, filed by several parents in September, argued that remote learning hurts students with special needs, students from low-income households and those without computers at home. They also said it presented safety concerns for students, according to the lawsuit.

Superior Court Judge Karen Eady-Williams ruled the parents failed to show how such learning hurt their children’s education and how it presented safety issues, according to a copy of the judge’s dismissal form.

Parents upset after NC high school cancels prom

Parents lambasted Mooresville High School on social media after administrators on Friday cited COVID-19 spread concerns for canceling the 2021 prom, while the football team could play.

Nearly 150 weighed in with comments on Facebook by Saturday morning, most all of them criticizing the decision.

“Shameful,” parent Aimee DuBois Downing posted.

“So dumb!” wrote Joel Rose.

Parents vowed to organize an outdoor prom at Carrigan Farms in Mooresville.

“I understand the parents’ frustration, I do,” Mooresville Graded School District spokeswoman Tanae McLean told The Charlotte Observer, especially when state health officials and the state high school athletic association are letting football and other sports play on.

“That’s the frustration we’ve dealt with all year,” McLean said. “We’re all puzzled about it ... .But everybody’s doing their best, from the DHHS down, with what we have.