New daily COVID cases under 1,000 in NC for first time in over five months

North Carolina reported 997 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the fewest reported in a day and the first time the number has been under 1,000 since Sept. 29.

Over the last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported an average of 1,785 new cases per day.

That seven-day average has decreased rapidly since it was a pandemic high of 8,654 on Jan. 12.

DHHS reported 1,147 statewide hospitalizations due to COVID, a slight increase from Monday’s count, but it’s the fourth straight day that hospitalizations have been under 1,200.

Prior to Saturday, the hospitalization count was last under 1,200 on Nov. 8.

Among the tests reported on Sunday, the latest day with available data, 5.2% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, an average of 4.8% of tests returned positive per day.

It’s the second straight day that the average has been under 5%, a threshold that the state health officials have been wanting to meet for months.

The seven-day average from Saturday was the first time it was under 5% since DHHS started tracking percent positive rates.

The drop in new cases, hospitalizations and percent positive rates over the last few weeks has occurred as over 1.1 million North Carolinians have been vaccinated from COVID-19 since the state began offering vaccinations in mid-December.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 875,903 (+997)

Deaths: 11,552 (+17)*

Tests: 10,581,557 (+19,066)

People hospitalized: 1,147 (+3)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 300 (-17)

Available ICU beds: 651 (-15)

Available inpatient beds: 5,967 (-346)

Patients on ventilators: 937 (+34)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

*Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 123 people died. The number of deaths assigned to that date has increased by over 20 since the end of January.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

First doses arrived: 1,695,700

First doses administered: 1,704,219 (101%)**

Second doses arrived: 1,213,775

Second doses administered: 1,007,310 (83%)

Single shot doses arrived: 83,700

Single shot doses administered: 7,783 (9%)

**The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 145,900

First doses administered: 124,552 (85%)

Second doses arrived: 145,900

Second doses administered: 94,679 (65%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 2,938,543

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,109,772

Percent of population partially vaccinated: 17.4%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 10.6%

Percent of population fully vaccinated by race:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 4.1%

Asian or Pacific Islander: 6.9%

Black or African-American: 5.7%

White: 10.7%

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 2.4%

Non-Hispanic: 10.4%