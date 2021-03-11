COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 877,000

At least 877,764 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,595 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,861 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 997 the day before. Tuesday marked the first time the daily total fell below 1,000 in at least five months.

Forty-three coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,075 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, down from 1,147 reported the day before. It’s the first time since October that hospitalizations have been under 1,100.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data are available, 5.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 2.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and at least 1.1 million people have received both doses.

Merck plant will make Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Merck’s plant in Durham will receive $105.4 million from the federal government to produce Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company confirmed Wednesday.

Under the terms of a contract finalized March 1, the funding will go to the “repair or alteration of production buildings” as well as the manufacturing of a biological product, The News & Observer reported.

The deal was signed one day before President Joe Biden announced Merck would help produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The White House announced two Merck plants would be responsible for production — one for manufacturing and the other to “fill and finish.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has called the $105 million an “initial investment” that will be used to “convert, upgrade, and equip Merck facilities,” according to The N&O.

NC State plans ‘normal fall 2021 semester’

Chancellor Randy Woodson at N.C. State University announced Wednesday students will be back in classrooms and living in dorms for “a normal fall 2021 semester.”

That means full occupancy in residence halls, face-to-face instruction and normal operating hours at campus dining facilities, libraries, recreation centers and other facilities, The News & Observer reported.

The announcement comes as college campuses statewide have reported few spikes or clusters of cornavirus cases. Woodson also noted the number of COVID-19 cases in Raleigh and statewide have fallen in recent weeks as officials move forward with the vaccine rollout.

9.1 million North Carolinians wil get federal stimulus money

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Wednesday that’s expected to hit President Joe Biden’s desk Friday.

Under the bill, as many as 9.1 million North Carolina residents will receive some federal economic stimulus checks, The News & Observer reported. The money could show up in people’s bank accounts before the end of March.

Families of four could receive up to $5,600, while individuals earning less than $75,000 will receive $1,400. Heads of households earning less than $112,500 and joint filers earning less than $150,000 will also qualify.

The bill also includes a revamped child tax credit, additional money for states that expand Medicaid and $350 billion for state and local governments.

A breakdown of how much individual cities and counties in North Carolina are expected to receive can be found here.

NC’s largest vaccine site opens in Greensboro

North Carolina’s largest coronavirus vaccination site kicked off Wednesday in a former department store space in Greensboro.

The site is expected to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day. Sharron Mabry, who drove from Raleigh, called it “a well-oiled machine.”

“It’s the frickin’ Air Force,” she told The News & Observer. “I’m a wedding planner, and I’m all about the logistics. I don’t mind the drive. It’s just gas in the car. They make it easy-breezy.”

The site operates 12 hours a day, seven days a week, with the help of more than 100 state and federal workers. It has the capacity to vaccinate up to 20,000 people over the next two months.

Cooper, legislature reach deal to reopen schools

Republicans in the North Carolina legislature came to a compromise with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on a deal that would allow schools to have daily, in-person instruction.

Cooper joined Phil Berger, Republican leader of the state Senate, to announce the agreement Wednesday.

The compromise calls for requiring elementary schools to reopen under Plan A with full-time learning inside classrooms. Middle and high school students could open under Plans A or B, which has increased social distancing.