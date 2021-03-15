COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 15

Click here for updates for March 16.

Hospitalizations drop below 1,000

At least 886,218 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,709 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

he N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases on Monday, down from 2,166 the day before.

Eighteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 976 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 992 reported the day before. It’s a drastic decline from mid-January, when hospitalizations neared 4,000.

As of Saturday, the latest date for which data are available, 5.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 3.3 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.2 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Wake to hold modified prom, graduation

Wake County Schools will host modified proms and graduation ceremonies for high school students, saying in an update Monday the current pandemic guidance prevents them from having the events at large venues like the Raleigh Convention Center.

Instead, school officials said Wake County high schools will hold graduation on campus, typically at the stadium, and will cap attendance at 30% capacity for guests, The News & Observer reported.

Individual high schools will establish the dates, times, logistics and instructions to be shared with families no later than April 9.

In lieu of prom, each high school will also host an event to “to safely celebrate graduating seniors” with details to come in the next few weeks.

Duke frats disaffiliated to host rush

Nine fraternities at Duke disaffiliated with the university to allow for rush after the school opted to push recruitment to the fall, leading to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on campus.

The decision by the fraternities wasn’t the only cause of the coronavirus cases, The News & Observer reported, but “rush events are one of the most obvious differences between now and the fall semester, when Duke received national recognition for keeping COVID-19 cases under control.”

The campus is now on a temporary lockdown with students taking classes online and confined to their dorm rooms and apartments.

More than 180 students have tested positive for the virus in one week with an additional 200 in quarantine.

“We haven’t been able to pinpoint a night, an event or a fraternity and say these people are responsible for the outbreak,” Durham Interfraternity Council President Will Santee said Monday. “It’s never that concrete.”

Duke Vice President of Public Affairs Mike Schoenfeld told The N&O the number of cases can’t be attributed to one big party, but that the university’s targeted testing program and contact tracing efforts pointed to a number of rush events as the source of positive tests.

“It was entirely avoidable,” Schoenfeld said. “The guidance and the commitment that everybody at Duke made was to avoid unmasked gatherings and avoid any type of gatherings per the public health advice.”

COVID cluster reported at Johnston County elementary school

At least 83 students and three staff members at Cleveland Elementary in Johnston County are quarantining after a COVID-19 outbreak.

The active cluster was reported Monday at the school by the Johnston County Health Department, according to The News & Observer. But the school system didn’t say how many people have tested positive at the school.

The affected classroom moved to online learning after the first confirmed case, a district spokesperson said. But in-person instruction has continued at the rest of the school.

Some elementary schools resume in-person classes

Elementary school students in Wake County and Durham returned for daily in-person learning on Monday for the first time in a year.

Fourth and fifth graders in Wake County started in-person instruction on Monday, and Durham students are moving from all remote learning to four days a week of in-person learning, The News & Observer reported.

The students get their temperature checked daily, have to wear face masks and are encouraged to remain socially distanced from their peers and teachers.

“I think, all in all, just having them back in the building, even if it’s different, having them back in the building is going to be a positive experience for them,” Lisa Brown, principal of Green Elementary School in Raleigh, The N&O. “And I think they’re going to salvage a really good experience out of school for this school year.”

COVID case rates falling around Charlotte

Every zip code in Mecklenburg County has seen a decrease in coronavirus case rates recently — and many are experiencing the lowest rates since December.

The most recent data show all 29 zip codes in Charlotte have less than 500 new cases per 100,000 residents, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Countywide, the 14-day average has fallen from 328.7 to 247.3 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The zip codes encompassing Tryon Hills, Druid Hills and some streets between uptown and NoDa had the highest concentration of cases for the second week in a row, according to the Observer. The 28226 zip code, which includes areas along Sharon View Road and parts of Carmel and Wessex Square, had the lowest.

NC Democrats campaign on COVID-19 relief plan

North Carolina Democrats running for office in 2022 are already citing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that members of their party passed.

Former state senator Erica Smith and state senator Jeff Jackson are “campaigning on the impacts of the package” as they vie for an open U.S. Senate seat in the midterms, The News & Observer reported.

Also, the Democratic National Committee on Monday is set to start broadcasting a Raleigh-area advertisement that touts parts of the federal stimulus, which includes $1,400 checks for some people.

“This is just the start of a sustained effort to spread our message to North Carolinians far and wide that this is what happens when Democrats are elected to govern,” said Bobbie Richardson, chair of the N.C. Democratic Party.

No GOP lawmakers voted for the bill, which had the support from a majority of Americans in recent polls.

Triangle counties see drop in positive COVID-19 tests

Wake, Durham and Orange counties all reported a lower percentage of positive COVID-19 tests for a fifth week in a row.

The state health department reported 1,109 new cases in Wake County during the past week, down from 1,338 the week before. As of Thursday, a 14-day average of 4.5% of tests were positive in the county, down from an average of 4.6% the week before.

In Durham County, 306 new cases were reported over the last week, up from 271 added the week before. As of Thursday, an average of 3.5% of tests were positive in the county, down from the 3.7% the week before.

No new cases were reported in Orange County during the past week, and five cases were removed from its running total. As of Thursday, an average of 0.6% of tests were positive in the county, down slightly from the 0.7% positive tests the week before.

Two NC inmates die from COVID-19

Two inmates at Franklin Correctional Center in Bunn have died from COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

Both men, who weren’t identified by the department, were in their 60s. One had preexisting medical conditions.

They died Friday in a hospital after their conditions worsened, officials said.

State prisons have been the sites of multiple coronavirus outbreaks since the pandemic began last year. Fifty-two inmates have died from the virus, according to the state.

Duke increases restrictions to stop COVID-19 spread

Duke University announced a stay-in-place order Saturday night, dramatically restricting campus activities for undergraduates and shifting almost fully to remote classes.

Until March 21, Duke undergraduates who live on campus are ordered to stay in their residence halls except for “essential” activities related to food, health or safety. Students who live off campus won’t be allowed on campus, with few exceptions.

“If this feels serious, it’s because it is,” Duke said in a statement signed by university officials.

The university said the pause is needed because more than 180 students tested positive for COVID-19 in one week, with another 200 currently in quarantine. Duke had warned earlier in the week that it could lock down campus amid a spike in cases connected to in-person fraternity rush events, which the university has said led to the current spread of the virus on campus.

“This stay-in-place period is strongly recommended by our medical experts,” the statement says. “Violations of these requirements will be considered a violation of the Duke Compact and will be treated as such; flagrant and repeated violations will be grounds for suspension or withdrawal from Duke.”

Applications open for rent and utility assistance in Wake

Wake County has started accepting applications for its rental assistance program with $33 million in federal funding from the COVID-19 stimulus passed by Congress in late December.

The federal government allocated $19 million in rental assistance directly to Wake County and $14 million to Raleigh from the $25 billion in rental assistance nationwide included in the package.

Wake County and Raleigh have both approved for the funds to be administered through the House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program. The program launched in late September with $6 million from the CARES Act, but the county initially only covered rent and utility payments for six months and required that landlords agree to provide a 25% discount in rent for the subsequent three months.

Now, the county is able to pay rent and utility payments going back to April of last year and up to 12 months in future payments. The three-month discount stipulation for landlords is no longer required.

The county started accepting applications for the program last week and has already received more than 300.

Tenants in Wake County can apply for the rent and utility assistance at housewake.org. Tenants can also apply by calling 919-899-9911 or emailing housing@telamon.org.