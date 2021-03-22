COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 22

Pharmacy intern Angela Bishop, left, administers a coronavirus vaccine to Sheila Routh, 84, at Searstone Retirement Community in Cary Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 895,000

At least 895,263 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,820 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,034 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 1,915 reported on Friday.

Fifteen additional deaths were reported Saturday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 964 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday, down from 970 on Friday.

As of Thursday, the latest day for which data is available, 4.9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.4 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard was not updated Sunday. New numbers are posted Monday through Saturday.

Johnston County hosting vaccine clinic

The Johnston County Health Department is holding a mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday at North Johnston High School.

The 2,000 vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to people in groups 1 through 4 starting at 8 a.m. until providers are out of doses. Only the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Attendees should enter at the back entrance of the high school campus on Watson Road near the athletic fields.

Johnston County has asked those planning to attend the clinic to bring a filled-out pre-vaccination form that can be found online at johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.

Cases on the rise in the Triangle

Triangle counties saw more COVID-19 cases and higher positivity rates over the past week.

In Wake County, the state health department reported 1,530 new cases of the coronavirus in the past week, up from the 1,109 new cases that were reported during the week before. As of Thursday, an average of 4.7% of tests were positive over a 14-day period, up from 4.5% the week before.

Durham County saw 449 new cases during the past week, up from 306 reported the prior week. An average of 4.6% of tests were positive as of Thursday, up from the 3.5% the week before.

Eighty-three new cases were reported in Orange County the past week. The week before, the county reported no new cases and had five cases removed from its total. An average of 0.7% of tests were positive in Orange last week, slightly higher than the 0.6% of tests the week prior.

Wake and Orange counties had previously seen more than a month of consistently lower case counts each week. Meanwhile, cases in Durham increased for the second week in a row.

Duke relaxes stay-in-place order

Duke University relaxed its stay-in-place order Sunday morning, one week after instituting it following a surge in COVID-19 cases among undergraduate students.

Duke said it recorded 231 positive COVID-19 cases, including 211 among undergraduates, during the week of March 8-14. It tied the spike in cases to fraternities violating protocols by holding in-person rush events.

A letter distributed to students Sunday said the restrictions helped slow the spread of the coronavirus enough to resume in-person classes. Under the orders, students were required to stay in their residence except to get food, exercise or get tested for COVID-19.

Durham VA opens vaccinations to enrolled veterans

Veterans enrolled with the Durham VA Health Care System are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine through the federal program, officials say.

The Durham VA Health Care System covers 27 counties, ranging from Durham to the coast. It has clinics in Raleigh, Greenville and Morehead City. The system has administered more than 39,000 vaccines so far and has vaccinated more than 20,000 veterans, Dr. Genevieve Embree, a VA primary care physician, told The News & Observer.

Anyone eligible for VA health care can enroll to become eligible for a vaccine through its program, Embree said. A veteran must have served 24 continuous months in the armed forces or a full period of active duty to enroll.

To make an appointment, veterans can call the VA at 919-286-0411 and press “0” to speak with an operator.

Trump supporters protest COVID-19 restrictions

More than 100 supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered Saturday in downtown Raleigh to protest the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Some were dressed in Proud Boys clothing. Others waved a flag with the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon logo.

Many who spoke at the event demanded that Gov. Roy Cooper lift the state’s mask mandate.

The state health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said masks are essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19, which has killed over half a million Americans.

One protester also spoke against the coronavirus vaccines.

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been shown in clinical tests to have an efficacy rate of more than 90% against the virus.