COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 898,000

At least 898,102 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,836 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,591 on Sunday and 1,248 new cases on Monday.

Sixteen additional deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 970 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, up from 964 on Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday, the latest days for which data is available, 5.7% and 5.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. It’s the first time since March 5 that the rate exceeded 5%. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 3.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.4 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated as of Monday.

COVID-19 outbreak tied to Duke Raleigh Hospital

A coronavirus outbreak has been linked to Duke Raleigh Hospital, officials said.

Duke Health said in a statement that several cases among workers and patients were traced to the inpatient unit on the fifth floor of the facility. Officials didn’t reveal the number of cases or when they were discovered.

“Duke Health is committed to the safety of our patients, their loved ones and our staff members,” the statement said. “We are working to conduct additional COVID-19 tests, complete a deep clean of the unit, and temporarily restricting visitations to this unit until the full cleaning and review process is complete, which is expected later this week.”

Wake, Johnston to bring back daily in-person classes

The school boards in Wake and Johnston counties voted Monday to resume daily in-person classes for all grade levels.

In Wake County, the transition to in-person classes under Plan A for middle and high schools starts April 5 and continues throughout the month. The district approved the plan requiring minimal social distancing as some teachers say it isn’t safe for students to return to school buildings.

“We know what the practices are to implement Plan A safely,” said Cathy Moore, superintendent of Wake County schools. “There is no risk-free proposition in any of this. Our teachers are the front-line workers in the classroom with what we’re asking of them, and they have responded along the way.”

In Johnston County, the school board on Monday voted bring back middle and high school students for daily in-person instruction under Plan A starting April 12.

Under the approved plan, students will have in-person classes four days a week with Wednesday as a designated remote learning day, The News & Observer reported.

“This is a step toward normalcy,” said Johnston County Superintendent Eric Bracy. “It’s not normalcy yet.”

COVID case rates fall in Charlotte ZIP codes

All ZIP codes in the Charlotte area have fewer than 400 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, according to county data based on a 14-day average.

The countywide average fell from 247.3 new cases per 100,000 to 210.6 from March 4 to March 17, The Charlotte Observer reported.

ZIP codes encompassing Tryon Hills, Druid Hills and some streets between uptown and NoDa saw the largest rate drop last week, while the ZIP codes 28278, 28202 and 28213 saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The 28204 zip code — which includes Cherry and Elizabeth — had the highest concentration of infections in Mecklenburg County last week, according to The Observer.

Johnston County hosting vaccine clinic

The Johnston County Health Department is holding a mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday at North Johnston High School.

The 2,000 vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to people in groups 1 through 4 starting at 8 a.m. until providers are out of doses. Only the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Attendees should enter at the back entrance of the high school campus on Watson Road near the athletic fields.

Johnston County has asked those planning to attend the clinic to bring a filled-out pre-vaccination form that can be found online at johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.