COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 25

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 901,000

At least 901,262 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,894 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,098 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 1,062 the day before.

Forty additional deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 981 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase from 956 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the latest day for which data are available, 6.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 4.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.5 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated. That’s nearly one in five adults.

Vaccine distribution ramps up on college campuses

N.C. State University’s “PackVax” clinic designed to vaccinate students and employees opened Wednesday at the Talley Student Union.

The college campus has 300 doses of Moderna and 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for this week, which were allocated through the state, The News & Observer reported.

“This is the next step for us to get back to normal,” said Dr. Julie Casani, director and medical director of Student Health Services at N.C. State. “We want the students back. We love having the students on campus, and that’s why we’re here.”

The school will have about 150 appointments a day for the next four days and is prioritizing individuals over age 65, those with medical conditions that put them at risk for severe disease and essential workers with face-to-face roles. The goal is to get students and employees vaccinated before the end of the semester, Casani told The N&O.

The vaccine clinic will remain running into the fall.