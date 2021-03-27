COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 905,000

At least 905,528 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,028 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,154 new coronavirus cases on Friday, up from 2,112 the day before.

Forty-one additional deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 933 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 952 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available, 4.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 4.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.6 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated. That’s about one in five adults.

Starting this weekend, NCDHHS will not be updating its coronavirus dashboard on Saturdays and Sundays.

Durham launches permanent online school

Durham Public Schools is making its first, virtual K-12 academy a permanent school in the fall.

The Ignite Online Academy was created last fall in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but officials said it will work differently from the remote learning of the past year, The News & Observer reported.

“This is the most exciting thing to come from COVID, I think, in Durham,” board member Natalie Beyer said Thursday night. “This will be an amazing learning opportunity for so many students.”

About 500 students are expected to enroll in Ignite for the fall. The school is slated to have eight elementary school teachers, seven middle school teachers and three high school teachers.

School, childcare center report outbreaks

A childcare center and private school have reported clusters of COVID-19 cases.

Precious Lambs Early Learning Center in Raleigh reported 29 cases on Friday — 20 among students and nine among staff, according to The News & Observer. Cardinal Gibbons High in Raleigh is showing 19 cases among students and four among staff.

DHHS defines a cluster as five or more linked cases in the same facility within 14 days.

NC provides free at-home test kits

North Carolina will provide free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to people on food assistance and those with disabilities.

According to state health officials, the program has 35,000 home tests available. Anyone who applies to receive one must receive assistance through state Food and Nutrition Services or be disabled in order to qualify, The News & Observer reported.

Qualifying disabilities include cognitive, physical, sensory, substance abuse and and any others that affect access to COVID-19 testing sites.

At-home test kits can be ordered from tinyurl.com/rm77kzd6.

Students can talk during lunch again at Wake Schools

Wake County Schools has revised its school lunch rules to allow students to talk and remove 6-feet social distancing.

The change will go into effect at elementary schools immediately, The News & Observer reported. But middle and high schools will have to wait until they switch to Plan A with daily in-person instruction.

“When students return in Plan A, students and employees are strongly encouraged to maintain as much social distancing as possible with the goal being six feet, and only remove face coverings when actively eating or drinking,” Wake said in an update Thursday to families and school employees. “Individual schools will decide how to best maximize social distancing while eating, based on the facility and available resources.”

Under the new guidelines, students are encouraged not to talk or socialize while their masks are off. Once they’ve finished, The N&O reported, they are permitted to talk with other students who have also finished eating and are wearing a mask.

Charlotte COVID trends on the rise

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Charlotte climbed to 6.5% in the past week while the volume of new cases also has inched up — even as the number of individuals eligible for a vaccine climbs across the state.

Mecklenburg County has added an average of 215 new cases per day over the last week, The Charlotte Observer reported. That figure was closer to 150 two weeks ago.

“That is a little troubling, and I think part of that is related to the warmer weather we’ve had — people are getting out more. They’re going to restaurants, they’re going to bars, they’re going to breweries,” Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

She said no single factor explains the uptick, but said it could be attributed in-part to more contagious variants, children going back to school, teachers out and about and parents returning to work.

Hurricanes allow more fans

The Carolina Hurricanes will allow more fans at its home game Saturday at PNC Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The arena was limited to 2,900 fans during the past six home games, The News & Observer reported. The Canes haven’t announced an official figure, but under Gov. Roy Cooper’s order easing restrictions, they’ll likely be allowed to host 4,500 fans.

“You definitely notice it,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said on a media call Thursday. “For having such a small amount of people in the building, it feels like there’s a lot more. I appreciate the fans that have come and their willingness to do a little extra knowing that they need to create that energy.

“The more the merrier.”

Mecklenburg warns of limited vaccine appointments

Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte, is warning COVID-19 vaccine appointments could be limited for a few weeks.

County officials shared the message Friday, the day after North Carolina announced all residents ages 16 and older would be eligible to receive their shot by April 7.

“I just want to caution people that we will need to continue to ask for patience,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County public health director. “We are getting larger amounts of vaccines into the community. But there’s not going to be enough that very first week that you’re eligible for everybody to get the vaccine.”

Harris said she anticipates vaccine supply will increase and that she hopes the region will have enough vaccines by May for everyone who wants to sign up.

The county is going through its wait list and could open up more slots for the Bojangles Coliseum vaccination site next week, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg district points to COVID as test scores drop

Charlotte-Mecklenburg students’ fall test scores dropped compared to the previous year, and a district official said COVID-19 is to blame.

“We are trying to teach and learn through a global pandemic,” said Frank Barnes, the school system’s chief equity and accountability officer. “And that is different than just remote learning. What we’re seeing is the cumulative impact of that experience on our kids and students.”

Among the highlights from the end-of-course exams, half the students who took the biology test were “not proficient,” and a majority of students performed at that level on the NC Math 1 test. About 88% of students in the district took the exams, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.